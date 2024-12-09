Chelsea ‘bombshell’ as Premier League club rocked by Real Madrid ‘interest’ in Blues’ ‘X-factor’

Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer as the England international continues to impress, according to reports.

The Blues beat Tottenham 4-3 in an exciting Premier League clash on Sunday evening with Palmer on target twice from the penalty spot as Enzo Maresca’s second-placed side closed the gap on leaders Liverpool to four points, although the Reds have a game in hand.

Palmer has incredible 11 goals and six assists in 15 Premier League matches this season after contributing 22 goals and 11 assists in the 2023/24 campaign.

His brilliant form is helping Chelsea challenge for the Premier League title under Maresca when many thought they might struggle to even get into the top four.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Real Madrid have ‘bombshell’ interest in the England international with Los Blancos ‘on the trail’ of Palmer.

It is understood that ‘his talent and projection have not gone unnoticed’ by Real Madrid with the La Liga giants having ‘him in their sights as a long-term bet’.

Real Madrid’s ‘interest in Palmer reflects its strategy to rejuvenate the squad with world-class players’ and Florentino Perez and the rest of Los Blancos board ‘value both the midfielder’s footballing qualities and his potential to become a global icon’.

However, the report adds that ‘the player’s price tag would be a major obstacle’ and Palmer’s future ‘will depend on both Chelsea’s willingness to listen to offers and Real Madrid’s plans to carry out a transaction that promises to be complex.’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson thinks Chelsea have the “X-factor” to win the Premier League title in Palmer with the “phenomenal” star “too intelligent” for his opponents.

“He’s phenomenal,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“No one really knew much about him when he came from Man City, so it was a free hit for him. But in the last seven months, he’s now the big boy.

“The name of the game for opposition is to stop Cole Palmer. Teams are trying to stop him – and they can’t do it. That shows you how good he is. He’s too intelligent. He’s always got space. Everybody needs an X-factor to win a Premier League title and Chelsea have it with him.”

Fellow pundit Jamie Carragher added: “When you think of Chelsea’s flair players like Gianfranco Zola and Eden Hazard, I think Palmer has done more in 18 months than Zola did and Zola is one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players.

“He’s on the same level as Hazard and that came over four or five years.

“If he takes Chelsea to a title then he’d go down as one of their greatest ever players if he keeps doing what he’s doing. He’s a special player.

“This Chelsea team is no underdog story. This is a team that has spent £1.2bn but what they’re doing this season is something totally unexpected. This club are right in the mix for a title challenge.”

When asked if Palmer can now be regarded as the best player in the Premier League, Maresca said: “Cole belongs to that kind of player, they are not normal players, they are top players.

“And top players, they do things that normal players or us say ‘how can he do that?’, it’s because he’s Cole, because he’s top. We can expect this from Cole.

“I had Cole for one year four years ago, so I know him from then. When he was with me in the U23s, he was in one way, and now, he is exactly the same guy. Lovely, humble, no strange things and this is the best thing for young players.”

Palmer scored a ‘Panenka’ spot-kick against Tottenham on Sunday and when asked about it, Maresca replied: “The second penalty…he’s cold!”