Chelsea boost with Man Utd ‘agreement expected’ after submitting ‘official bid’ amid ‘total green light’

Jadon Sancho is being linked with Chelsea.

According to reports, Chelsea ‘expect’ to reach an ‘agreement’ with Manchester United to sign England international Jadon Sancho on deadline day.

Sancho‘s future at Man Utd has been up in the air since he was ousted from the first team at the start of last season.

The winger refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag after accusing the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat and he was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January.

The 24-year-old has been unable to live up to expectations following his £73m move to Man Utd in 2021, but he shone during last season’s run-in as Dortmund reached the Champions League final.

At the start of this summer, Sancho looked to have been handed a lifeline by Ten Hag as he featured heavily for Man Utd during pre-season.

Despite this, Sancho was not involved in Man Utd’s first two Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign and has been pursued by Chelsea recently.

Serie A giants Juventus have also been mooted as a potential destination, but on Friday afternoon, Sancho – according to Fabrizio Romano – gave his ‘total green light to Chelsea’.

Earlier today, Romano revealed Chelsea have “submitted an official bid to Man Utd for Sancho”.

He said: “Understand it’s initial loan proposal, similar to terms offered by Juventus but total package higher.

“Sancho, OPEN and keen to joining Chelsea so up to the clubs/Man Utd to decide.”

Now, a fresh update provided by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Chelsea ‘expect to strike a deal with United to sign Sancho’ as the situation is advancing’ towards an agreement’.

‘Chelsea are expected to reach agreement with Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho before the transfer window closes. ‘The 24-year-old former Borussia Dortmund forward is keen on a proposed move to Stamford Bridge. ‘Talks between the clubs are advanced over a loan with an obligation to buy.’

This news has come despite Ten Hag claiming on Friday that he expects to keep Sancho.

When asked if Sancho will still be a Man Utd player by the end of Friday, Ten Hag answered: “As I know, yeah.

“He’s playing in our squad, we’re happy with him. We need a good squad, we need depth in the squad.

“We have to play many games until January. The new format of Europe, after the break we will play every third day. We need options.”