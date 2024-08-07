Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has fired a dig at former boss Mauricio Pochettino while admitting one of his side’s “habits” has become a “problem”.

The Blues made the controversial decision to part ways with Pochettino after the 2023/24 campaign.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss faced difficulties during his debut season at Chelsea, but they ended the season superbly to finish sixth in the Premier League after they reached the Carabao Cup final.

Despite this, Todd Boehly and Co. opted to replace Pochettino with inexperienced boss Maresca, who guided Leicester City to promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Chelsea have had five pre-season matches and their only win came against Club America. Their latest of three defeats came on Tuesday evening as they were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid.

The Blues have conceded 12 goals in their five matches and Maresca admits his side’s defence is a “problem” they are “trying to solve”>

“It’s a problem we are trying to solve from pre-season, since day one,” Maresca said.

“One of my first meetings with the squad was about the amount of goals we conceded last year with the defensive line very high. It’s something we are trying to work on.

“Offensively, we are there – the patterns are there. We created chances.

“The problem is defensively; when I say defensively I don’t just mean the defensive line, but in general, all the players.

“Overall now it’s finished. We head back to London. We have Inter and then an official game.”

He added: “It’s a habit. We are not working on defensive lines so high. It’s a habit from last year, or years ago.

“We are trying to drop the defensive line a little bit, usually about four or five metres, just to have some advantage.

“Last year, we already conceded many goals with this problem. Hopefully, we can solve it very soon.”

Maresca will be without England international Conor Gallagher this season as he is set to finalise a £33m move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Blues boss Maresca claims the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules have forced them to sell Gallagher.

“This is not Chelsea’s problem. This is the rules problem,” Maresca said.

“The clubs are compelled to sell players because of the rules. It’s not a Chelsea problem, it is a Premier League problem. The intention from Chelsea is not to sell – but the rules in the end make us. I love that [Franceso] Totti was at Roma for 20 years and a one-club man.

“I love that, we all love that. It’s the rules. My personal opinion is it’s a shame because we all like to see a one-club man. If we want to promote academy players – yes, change the rule.”