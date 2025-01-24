Chelsea boss Maresca makes clear Garnacho admission in Man Utd transfer blow: ‘We are okay’

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says he is “happy with the wingers we have” despite reported interest in Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine winger has been fiercely linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge this month, with Napoli also reportedly interested following the sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Garnacho to Chelsea shut down by Maresca in Man Utd blow

Man Utd are surprisingly open to the sale of Garnacho after his subpar start to the season, while they need to raise funds to avoid a financial breach.

The 20-year-old can be sold for ‘pure profit’, which would give the Red Devils the freedom to reinvest before the January transfer window closes.

Chelsea boss Maresca was asked about reported interest in Garnacho during a press conference on Friday and admitted that he already has enough wingers, with teenager Tyrique George able to come in for the suspended Mykhaylo Mudryk.

“I’m happy with the wingers we have,” he said.

“I said many times, on the right side it’s Pedro [Neto] and Noni [Madueke], left side Jadon [Sancho] and Misha [Mudryk] was with us, now he’s not with us.

“Tyrique is the profile that can help us. In this moment we are okay for wingers.”

Maresca told reporters to “see in the next ten days” what happens and emphasised his desire to keep Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku at the club.

“With Joao and Christo, most managers only play one attacking midfielder,” he said. “They are top players.

“I like both, they struggle because most of the time we only play with one attacking midfielder. I am not saying they will leave.”

Maresca has been forced to deal with several midfield injuries but confirmed he will not recall Lesley Ugochukwu (Southampton) or Andrey Santos (Strasbourg) from their loans and will not sign a new midfielder this month.

“We’ve got enough players in midfield to cover, Moises, Enzo and Kiernan. The intention is not to go for a midfielder,” Maresca confirmed.

Maresca also told reporters to see what happens “in the next hours” amidst Juventus’ interest in versatile defender Renato Veiga.

Chelsea boss Maresca defends error-prone goalkeeper Sanchez

Another talking point was goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who gifted Wolves an equaliser in Monday’s 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge – his fourth error leading to a goal in the Premier League this season.

Maresca backed his No. 1, saying that “it’s normal” for a goalkeeper – or any player – to make mistakes.

“Robert Sanchez is okay,” the former Leicester City head coach said. “It’s a matter for me to understand that anything can happen.

“How many times has Moi [Moises Caicedo] missed a pass? Many times. How many times has Nico [Jackson] missed a goal? Many times. How many times has Noni missed a cross? Many times. Robert has made four mistakes.

“It’s normal, there isn’t anything strange behind this.”

Maresca was speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League match at Manchester City, where he was an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola for a year.

“My relationship with Pep and the club is very good,” the Italian said. “I have said many times my contact is very good, I will always be grateful for the trust they showed in me.

“Any club, any moment, any players. Most clubs who have this moment, they are done, but he will be okay.”

He continued: “Pep is strong enough. Like any human being, he needs support. In the last eight or nine years, they were always on top, always winning trophies and important things.”

Maresca was quick to dismiss title talk before a difficult run of form and has doubled down, arguing that his squad is not good enough to finish top of the Premier League.

“No, not for the title. If you look over December and January, we are having a tough moment.”

