According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the “pressure is growing” on Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea are “unhappy” with how their season is going.

Pochettino is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Chelsea are enduring another miserable season.

The Blues have shown rare signs of progress this season but these positive moments have preceded more misery. After beating Middlesbrough to reach the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea drew to Aston Villa in the FA Cup before being comfortably beaten in Premier League games against Liverpool and Wolves.

Matheus Cunha scored a hat-trick as Wolves won 4-2 at Stamford Bridge over the weekend to leapfrog Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Girona’s Michel and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi are already being mentioned as potential replacements for Pochettino. It now feels like it’s only a matter of time before the former Tottenham boss is sacked.

Speaking after his side’s loss to Wolves, Pochettino “apologised” to Chelsea‘s supporters as they “need to try to work together”.

“To understand the fans is really important. We want to apologise and feel sorry,” Pochettino told reporters.

“We are disappointed like them, but until the end we need to fight all together. If we want good results in the future, we need to stay together. During 90 minutes, we need to try to work together.

“With the capacity, the fans will be right to criticise and be angry if the performance is not good. But it’s important (to remember) the players are young. They need support.”

FEATURE: Mudryk now (un)officially the worst of all 19 Todd Boehly signings for Chelsea

Romano believes Chelsea’s “preference is to remain with Pochettino and then to assess the situation” in the summer but “the pressure is growing”.

“The pressure is growing around Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea – this is the reality. Of course we know at Chelsea that there is not one person making the decisions, but the owners, the directors, and so it can take some time before they make a final decision,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“While the pressure is growing on Pochettino, the feeling remains that the preference is to remain with Pochettino and then to assess the situation at the end of the season. The situation has not changed in terms of their decision, they are still with their manager and not planning an immediate change of coach.

“But, for sure, the pressure is growing and internal discussions are ongoing. The results are not good at all and that is why the pressure is growing, but for now the plan is to continue and to do the best until the end of the season before assessing the situation in the summer.

“Chelsea are not happy and know they cannot continue like this, and of course Pochettino knows this as well. It’s going to be important to see a reaction in the upcoming games, so let’s see what happens, but for now they keep trusting Pochettino and waiting until the end of the season.”