Chelsea branded an ‘absolute embarrassment’ and a ‘joke’ despite Palmer-led win over Brighton

Chelsea and Brighton were branded an “absolute embarrassment” by a Liverpool legend after Cole Palmer led the Blues to a 4-2 win over the Seagulls.

Palmer’s record-breaking performance saw him net four times in 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge, including a whipped free-kick into the top corner.

Last season’s young player of the year made it six goals in six matches as he helped Chelsea to their third league win on the spin.

Despite the scintillating entertainment on show, former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol insisted that the performance of Chelsea and Brighton was “a joke”.

Nicol said on ESPN: “If you like entertainment, chances, mistakes and all the things that go along with it, then you can go and watch Chelsea and Brighton.

“If you like proper football, that was a joke. Those two teams were an absolute embarrassment defensively.”

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists that Palmer is now the “best player” in the Premier League after his latest four-goal haul.

Maresca said: “He scored four but he also could have scored two or three more. It’s important he stays hungry, ambitious and I know him from many years ago with the under-23s at City and with the first team.

“What he was as a boy is exactly what he was three or four years ago. Goals, assists, best player of the Premier League – this doesn’t change the way he is. He’s a humble guy and for me it’s the most important thing.

“He’s a top player and today in football young players can change quick. Cole scores goals and never changes and this is the most important thing.

“He’s special player, he’s a simple and humble guy. He doesn’t need to tell people how good he is because you can see it clearly.”

Palmer was coached by Maresca in Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad before he was promoted to Pep Guardiola’s senior group.

The Italian coach believes the England international can be deployed in multiple positions.

Maresca added: “We try to use Cole in that position (as a 10) because it’s his best position. He can play as a false nine, as a nine, a winger, in the pocket, he’s so good, Cole inside the pitch is where he’s best.

“I have three kids, my boy is 11 and I would like my boy (to be the person) that if many things happen, nothing with him changes. With young players and boys they can change easily, the best thing he (Palmer) has is he enjoys football and it’s fantastic for him.”