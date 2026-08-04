Jacobs reveals huge Chelsea ‘breakthrough’ for next signing with clubs ‘now in advanced talks’

Xabi Alonso is looking to sort his squad out before the start of the season.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea have made a fresh ‘breakthrough’ in talks to sign Pep Chavarría from Rayo Vallecano.

Chelsea finished tenth in the Premier League last season as the Blues sacked Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaign.

There were some concerns that Chelsea could struggle to hold onto their best players or recruit well – but the Blues have already brought in Danny Welbeck, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, Emmanuel Emegha, Denner and Dastan Satpaev.

Marc Cucurella is the main starter who has been sold with Chelsea telling other clubs that players like Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are untouchable this summer.

Chelsea are looking for a new left-back after Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid in a deal worth around €60m, with Rayo Vallecano’s Chavarria emerging as their top option.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Chelsea had improved their bid for Chavarria with Rayo Vallecano assessing their bid.

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Romano posted on X: ‘EXCL: Chelsea improve their bid for Pep Chavarría as negotiations with Rayo Vallecano are moving forward. New proposal for the Spanish left back wanted by Xabi Alonso.’

On the same day, Marca revealed that Chavarria is ‘already in London’ with an official announcment of the transfer ‘in the coming hours’.

The report added: ‘Rayo Vallecano has secured its biggest summer sale: Pep Chavarría. The full-back from Figueres is joining Chelsea for €25 million plus bonuses, becoming Rayo’s most expensive sale ever. The deal will be officially announced in the coming hours, once the clubs finalise the last details.

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‘Despite Rayo Vallecano demanding a higher fee ( his release clause is set at €50 million), an agreement has finally been reached with the London club for €25 million less . The left-back has reached his best form this season.’

However, the Chelsea deal still hasn’t been announced with former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insisting the two clubs are ‘now in advanced talks to finalise the move’.

The reporter has also revealed that there has been a ‘breakthrough in talks’ as Chelsea look to get close to Rayo Vallecano’s latest valuation of the player.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Chelsea closing in on Pep Chavarria after a breakthrough in talks with Rayo Vallecano. #CFC originally bid €15m, having been told this was Rayo Vallecano’s initial valuation, only to find the offer was rejected. Clubs now in advanced talks to finalise the move. Never any intention to trigger or pay close to Chavarria’s €50m release clause. Chavarria has already agreed terms.’

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