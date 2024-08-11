Chelsea ‘brokering’ Osimhen transfer amid ‘only’ signing option reveal with ‘seven players’ to leave

According to reports, Chelsea will remain in the market for ‘one more attacker’ after they finalise deals for Pedro Neto and Samu Omorodion.

The Blues have been active in the transfer market following Enzo Maresca’s arrival as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement.

Two more signings are expected to be announced before the 2024/25 Premier League season starts next weekend as Neto and Omorodion are closing in on moves to Stamford Bridge.

One of their priorities heading into this summer was to sign a new striker after they were short on options in that area of the pitch last season.

The arrival of Omorodion is a boost, but a report from The Daily Mail claims they ‘want to sign one more attacker’ and Osimhen is an option.

Osimhen is regarded as one of the best strikers playing in Europe at the moment, but a deal for him is difficult as there is a release clause in his contract worth around £110m.

Chelsea have been provided a potential boost in the race to sign, Osimhen, though. This comes as Napoli’s sporting director – Giovanni Manna – has revealed that he’s “asked to leave”.

READ: Solanke and Neto next: Ranking all 30 previous £40m-plus intra-Premier League transfers, with Palmer 7)



Manna said: “Victor Osimhen has asked to leave the club. He wants to go. The situation is clear, there were already chances for his exit last summer. Victor wants to leave. We will see in the next 20 days.”

The Daily Mail claims Chelsea are still ‘hoping’ to sign Osimhen, while ‘at least seven players’ are still to leave this month.

‘Chelsea sill hope to add another by attempting to broker a loan for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. ‘Their spending has already exceeded £200m this summer but they will offset that by offloading at least seven players either permanently or on loan. ‘Juventus have enquired after Raheem Sterling but have not taken talks any further while Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku are training with the development squad as they await offers.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Newcastle ‘would love’ to sign Howe’s ‘obsession’ with Chelsea star an alternative amid ‘offers’

👉 Man Utd: Chelsea ‘concern’ means ‘approach’ to sign £50m PL striker is ‘very much on the agenda’

👉 Barcelona consider shock move for Chelsea star as Blues open to ‘good proposal’

‘Chalobah has interest from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa among others, while striker David Fofana is wanted by Leicester City and Lukaku wants Napoli. ‘Elsewhere, centre-back Bashir Humphreys has offers from Leeds United and Burnley. ‘Goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Djordje Petrovic, midfielders Cesare Casadei, Lesley Ugochukwu are expected to go while offers may yet be considered for Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell.’

Fabrizio Romano meanwhile has revealed Chelsea’s “only” current option regarding the Osimhen deal.

“Nothing is happening with Osimhen this week, there are no updates, but it’s not that strongly linked to Lukaku, and in any case the plan remains for the Nigerian striker to leave Napoli,” Romano said.

“Chelsea are still waiting, but for Osimhen we have to be patient because he is still not accepting a loan move, which is the only option at the moment for Chelsea, and also because Osimhen will not reduce his salary.

“So, the conditions of the deal will have to change, or else other things could happen with the Osimhen story in the final few weeks of this summer’s transfer market.”