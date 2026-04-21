According to reports, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior ‘is getting sacked’ after his side’s “unacceptable” loss against Brighton.

Rosenior has been proven to be out of his depth at Chelsea, with the inexperienced head coach under serious pressure after replacing Enzo Maresca at the start of this year.

The former Hull City and Strasbourg boss enjoyed a solid start at Chelsea, but they have completely fallen apart in recent weeks and have lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

And after being beaten 3-0 by Brighton on Tuesday night, the Blues, for the first time in 114 years, have lost five consecutive league games without scoring a goal.

It is now hard to see Chelsea beating Leeds United in this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, while they will fall into the bottom half of the Premier League table if teams below them make the most of their game in hand.

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After Chelsea’s one-sided loss to Brighton, an insider on X with over 700k followers claimed Chelsea chiefs have ‘called an emergency meeting’ to discuss Rosenior’s future, with it also noted that it is a ‘matter of when’ he goes and he ‘is getting sacked’.

Rosenior has been keen to defend his players in recent weeks, but even he acknowledged that the performance against Brighton was “unacceptable”.

“By far. By far,” Rosenior responded on Sky Sports when asked whether the loss to Brighton was his worst since joining Chelsea.

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“Was unacceptable in every aspect of the game. I keep coming out and defending the players, that was indefensible, that performance tonight.

“The manner of the goals we conceded, the duels that we lost. Something has to change drastically right here, right now.”

And asked why Chelsea performed so poorly against Brighton, Rosenior added: “Why? We need to look in the mirror. I need to look in the mirror.

“But I can’t keep coming out here and defending some of the things that we’re seeing. Manchester United, genuinely result wasn’t there but I felt we turned a corner.

“But the general attitude, spirit was lacking – determination from three or four of the starting eleven. That’s nowhere near enough for this club. I can’t come out and lie. I tell the truth. That was an unacceptable performance at every level.”

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However, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah said after the game that he and the rest of the players “tried” their “best” against Brighton.

“I don’t know. We had a game plan. We tried to execute it,” Chalobah said.

“We tried our best. Worked on the game plan throughout the week. We got beat today. You have to go again, can’t dwell on these moments.

“We can be accountable. As players, we have to be accountable for the performance. We know how much the fans are behind us, we know they’re disappointed with the results. We’re not winning games. We have to stick together and pulled through.

“I think the boys were running their socks off. If you look in the dressing room, everyone is tired. It’s nothing to do with effort. We gave it our all. We got beat today.

“We ran today. The stats are stats. The boys are tired.”