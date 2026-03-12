Carragher tells ‘brilliant’ Rosenior to replace two Chelsea players after loss to PSG

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insists Chelsea will continue to be “a million miles off” winning a Premier League or Champions League title unless they sign a new goalkeeper.

The Blues lost 5-2 to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night as Premier League teams continued to have a nightmare time in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea were holding PSG at 2-2 until the 74th minute when Vitinha nudged the French side in front and then a late Khvicha Kvaratskhelia brace took the match away from the Blues.

Filip Jorgensen, who started in front of Robert Sanchez in goal, was at fault for PSG’s third goal with his pass finding a PSG player before Vitinha scored a wonderful lobbed finish.

Ex-Liverpool defender Carragher thought Chelsea were unlucky on the night and reserved some praise for Liam Rosenior but he thinks they will need a new goalkeeper and centre-back in the summer if they want to challenge for top titles next season.

Carragher told CBS Sports: “It was a brilliant game, I think the best game certainly I’ve seen in the Champions League this season.

READ: Rosenior exposed as fraud amid Chelsea ‘madness’ as Neto pulls a Hazard on a ball boy

“Chelsea didn’t deserve to lose 5-2 but they’ve only got themselves to blame for that.

“I’ve been critical of Chelsea for a long time, but I’m being deadly serious, they can’t go any further until they sort the goalkeeping issue out. I’ve been saying this consistently.

“The new ownership have come in and spent absolute billions and right now they’ve got some great players in the team and I think in these early stages Liam Rosenior has been brilliant, I thought Rosenior as a manager tonight, looking at how he set the team up, caused PSG real problems, they didn’t deserve to lose as in the way the game was set up and how they played.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Chelsea: Schmeichel exposes Rosenior goalkeeper lies – ‘My information is that…’

* Premier League ‘hoof-ball’ exposed on ‘sobering night’ for English football

* Chelsea in for future ‘world-class’ striker from Prem club with Porto transfer off

“But big mistakes cost them at centre-back and goalkeeper and that has been an issue and will continue to be an issue for any Chelsea manager going forward when they’re trying to win the Premier League and Champions League because they’re a million miles off it.

“That’s why they lost tonight, not because they haven’t got great attacking players or the manager knows what he’s doing, tactically they were fantastic tonight. They were let down by a mistake from the goalkeeper at 2-2 and then the game just completely unravelled and now all of a sudden it looks like they’ve got no chance of going through.”