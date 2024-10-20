Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Chelsea are only two signings away from being able to challenge for the Premier League title.

Chelsea have been one of this season’s surprise packages in the Premier League as they are unbeaten in the league since their opening day loss to Manchester City.

The Premier League giants have been heavily criticised for the way they have operated under Todd Boehly and for deciding to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Enzo Maresca in the summer.

However, these decisions appear to be working as they will move third-placed Arsenal on goal difference if they beat Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of this game, Carragher claimed Chelsea are just two signings away from being Premier League title contenders.

“In terms of going for a title challenge next season they would still have to rectify the goalkeeping situation and someone up top,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“You can build a squad to get to where you are now and the top four, but you need game-changers [to go for the title] and Liverpool did that in terms of bringing Alisson in, that made a huge difference for them.”

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has backed Liverpool to win 3-2, but he thinks Chelsea would be “in the title race” if they claim all three points.

“What a big game this is for both sides. Liverpool certainly aren’t as spectacular to watch as they were under Jurgen Klopp, but they sit at the top of the table and a win here would really lay down a marker for the rest of the season,” Redknapp said.

“As for Chelsea, win this and I think they’re in the title race. Enzo Maresca’s made a fantastic start this season, he seems to have found an 11 that he trusts, and he’s got some incredible individual quality at the top end of the pitch. They’ll cause problems to any defence.

“This could be a real thriller. I think Liverpool will get the win though, just!”

Captain Reece James is back from injury and starts against Liverpool. Earlier this week, Maresca provided an update on his recovery.

“He’s available, finally he’s back,” Maresca said. “He worked with us in the international break. It’s good news, especially for him.

“It’s complicated when you get injury, injury, injury. You’re always looking for a solution. The solution with Reece is probably the same as with Romeo (Lavia) and Wes, in terms of using them just once a week.

“In this moment, Reece’s body cannot play twice a week. One of the solutions is we’ll try to manage him in the same way.

“In the future, I don’t know, but if we want to build his physical condition probably the solution is to allow him to go slowly and use him once a week.”