Carragher waxes lyrical about ‘absolute monster’ Chelsea star after Tottenham win

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo as “absolutely fantastic” in the Blues’ 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side got back on track by beating London rivals Spurs to move up to fifth place in the Premier League and eight points off the summit.

Chelsea scored the only goal of the game after brilliant work from Caicedo allowed Joao Pedro to finish past Guglielmo Vicario on 34 minutes.

The Blues were the better side as Tottenham created very little in the London derby and Carragher selected “absolute monster” Caicedo for special praise.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “This was one of those goal when it’s not about the goalscorer… it’s all about Caicedo. He’s an absolute monster in midfield.

“He makes challenge after challenge and basically gets Chelsea that goal. It’s absolutely fantastic from Caicedo and exactly what Chelsea have deserved.

“I upset Chelsea fans – not for the first time – by saying Declan Rice was just ahead of this man [Caicedo]

“But right now we are watching two of the best midfielders in world football, there’s no doubt about that. There’s no shame in being behind Rice, in my eyes. They’re both absolutely fantastic.”

Speaking about the game as a whole, Carragher added: “The difference between Chelsea and Tottenham on the ball is night and day.

“Spurs were so poor going forward. They were awful. This is a big result for Chelsea, but lot for Thomas Frank to ponder. They have a big problem in this stadium.”

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp reckons Chelsea could capitalise on other teams around them being poor this season, he said: “When I look at Chelsea, at least there’s a bit of excitement and flair. Tottenham just look paceless.

“They didn’t have any idea how to get up the pitch and it was just too easy for Chelsea.

“If we analyse the Premier League this year there is just one outstanding side. Arsenal are head and shoulders above.

“The rest are struggling. No-one is finding that consistency and that is why it is up for grabs for Chelsea this season.

“They have confidence and there is an excitement about watching Chelsea, but I have to be honest, any team would have fancied their chances at Tottenham today.”

On how poor Tottenham looked, Redknapp continued: “It didn’t look hard to play against Spurs tonight.

“That was as easy as it gets. If it was a boxing match, they’d have stopped it. Tottenham were so poor.

“I actually thought they’d have a real go tonight but that was one of the worst performances I’ve seen from Tottenham.

“They have won three home games in the last year and I would probably put that as number one because if you flip it to some of the other games, like last season when they lost 4-3, at least they had a real go.

“They got after teams, it could have gone either way and it was exciting. That today, they never laid a glove on Chelsea.

“They had no idea to play out, they had no understanding and they were missing challenges. they made it so easy for Chelsea.”