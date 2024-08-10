Chelsea academy graduates ‘barred from first-team’ as £97.5m flop ‘trains with U21s’

Chelsea are trying to force academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah out of the club by ‘barring him from using first-team facilities’, according to Matt Law.

Chalobah is no longer in the Blues’ plans despite being one of their better performers during the second half of last season.

He came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge and rarely puts a foot wrong, however, the hierarchy at Chelsea, led by Todd Boehly’s right-hand man Behdad Eghbali, want to cash in for some sweet pure profit.

This is similar to Conor Gallagher, who performed well for Chelsea last season but has been sold to Atletico Madrid for around £34million.

Chalobah will likely cost less than £20m as the Blues look to reinvest the money in some South American teenager you’ve never heard of.

After leaving the 25-year-old – who joined the club when he was eight – at home while his team-mates enjoyed a pre-season tour of the United States, Chelsea have now gone a step further and told Chalobah that he is not allowed to use the first-team facilities at their Cobham training base.

Classy stuff yet again from Chelsea, whose identity is being thrown in the bin and the patience of their fans wearing thin.

According to Telegraph Sport journalist Matt Law, there is interest from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, who have been boosted by the Blues’ decision to ‘bar’ the English defender.

As a result of the club’s decision, Chalobah will spend his time ‘in the academy building until he agrees to a move away’.

He is not alone, with fellow academy graduate Armando Broja and £97.5m flop Romelu Lukaku also training with the Under-21s.

The report states:

Telegraph Sport can reveal that other than training with Chelsea’s development squad, Chalobah has been kept away from the first-team building at the club’s Cobham training base. That means Chalobah, who joined Chelsea at the age of eight, must spend his time away from the club’s first-team squad in the academy building until he agrees to a move away from the club. He has not been seen in the first-team dressing room or at lunch since Chelsea returned from their pre-season tour of the United States, which Chalobah was left at home for. Another academy graduate, Armando Broja, together with Romelu Lukaku, is among the group of senior players, with Chalobah, who are training with Chelsea’s youngsters. Chelsea believe it is better that those players who will not be considered for a first-team place under latest head coach Enzo Maresca are best served focusing on their futures, rather than being given a false impression of their prospects.

Broja went to the US for the club’s pre-season tour but is also surplus to requirements. The Albanian international ‘has interest from clubs in the Premier League and overseas, including from Spain’.

Meanwhile, Lukaku is attracting interest from Napoli with Antonio Conte very keen on bringing in the former Inter and AS Roma striker.

Chelsea are yet to receive a bid for the Belgian striker and ‘want his £37.8 million buy-out clause met’.

In terms of incoming signings, the Blues are closing in Pedro Neto of Wolves and Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

