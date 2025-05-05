Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says there is a “clear feeling” that Christopher Nkunku will “leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.”

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Nkunku was a genuine candidate to leave in January.

However, a move never came close due to Chelsea’s reluctance to accept a loan and the player’s preference for a permanent deal.

“There was a possibility for Christopher Nkunku to go on a permanent transfer in January,” Romano said. “Then all the approaches were for a loan deal, and Nkunku was not keen for a loan. Same for the club.”

Romano also revealed that Man Utd, managed by Ruben Amorim, explored a potential swap deal during the winter window, but talks never progressed.

“There was some interest from Bayern in January, some interest also from Manchester United, but only in case of a swap deal, and nothing happened,” he said.

With Chelsea now under Enzo Maresca and preparing for another summer overhaul, Romano believes there’s now a clear path for Nkunku to depart.

Surprise reports linking him with a move to champions Liverpool emerged last week.

“The story for Christopher Nkunku will be different [this summer]… the clear feeling of all parties involved is for Christopher Nkunku to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window,” he said.

Nkunku, who joined from RB Leipzig in 2023 for over £50m, has struggled to find form or fitness since arriving in West London. Having missed large chunks of his first season at the club, the Frenchman has struggled to find regular minutes this term, scoring just three goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

“Nkunku is not finding the space he wants,” Romano explained.

“Also, probably in terms of skills, Nkunku is not exactly the kind of player needed for Enzo Maresca’s vision and idea. Nkunku wants to play on a regular basis, and at Chelsea, this is not happening.

“Apart from the Conference League. But it’s about Premier League football, the crucial games, and Nkunku wants to play.”

Romano also confirmed Nkunku has picked up yet another injury and will miss the next 10 to 15 days, further fuelling expectations of a summer exit.

“My expectation is not to see Christopher Nkunku in a Chelsea shirt next season.

“I told you that in March and in April, and I confirm that also now in May.”

Chelsea are understood to be open to offers and would prefer a permanent transfer over another season of uncertainty. Clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are also said to be monitoring the situation.

It remains to be seen if Utd are open to returning for Nkunku when the window opens on June 1, but their January preference for a swap deal hints at the financial restrictions the club may have to work around.