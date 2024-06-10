According to reports, Everton are focused on signing Armando Broja from Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are “closing in” on two signings.

The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and has made 38 appearances for the Premier League giants in the senior ranks.

Broja to Everton?

A severe knee injury hampered Broja‘s progress after he had a fruitful loan spell at Southampton during the 2021/22 campaign.

Broja was behind summer signing Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order at Chelsea last season and he’s slammed ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino for lacking “trust and belief” in him as a player.

The Armenia spent the second-half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Fulham. This proved to be a frustrating spell as the form of Rodrigo Muniz meant the Chelsea outcast was mostly a bit-part player under Marco Silva.

Fulham are unlikely to make Broja’s deal permanent, but his future is in doubt with Chelsea expected to let him leave.

Chelsea are one of six Premier League clubs who ‘must sell’ in the coming weeks as they are at risk of breaching Profit and Sustainability rules and being given a points deduction.

As a homegrown player, Broja would be a pure profit sale so his exit would ease Chelsea’s FFP issues.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Everton have entered the race to sign Broja from their Premier League rivals.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal eye £65m Premier League star to ‘solve woes’ as Chelsea pursue Mikel Arteta’s ‘top target’

👉 Five more Todd Boehly Project-busting Chelsea transfers after Dominic Calvert-Lewin

👉 England Euro 2024 snubbed XI: White, Grealish and Henderson in team of stars rejected by Southgate

He tweeted: “Everton are pushing to sign Armando Broja. Club in daily contact with Chelsea with a £30m package discussed. #EFC hoping for a quick breakthrough.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also offered an update on Broja to Everton. He’s also revealed that Chelsea are close to completing two signings.

“Chelsea are closing in on the signing of talented young right-back Pedro Lima, who could become the next big South American talent to join the Blues after Kendry Paez, while Estevao Willian is another expected to join,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“We also know there will be outgoings at Chelsea this summer, and one player to keep an eye on is Armando Broja, who has been linked with Everton, among others, but what’s really going on?

“My latest understanding is that the Everton board like Broja but with their financial situation, it’s all on stand-by now. It’s not something imminent or close, interest is there as well as from many other clubs as Broja is 100% expected to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer.”

READ NEXT: PSR victims’ players reassigned… Newcastle duo join Arsenal, Man City as Liverpool buy Forest star

