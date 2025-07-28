The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims Chelsea are ‘expected’ to reach a ‘compromise’ with a European giant over their next summer signing.

Chelsea have been active in the transfer market since securing qualification for next season’s Champions League, while their shock Club World Cup win has boosted their budget.

The Blues are currently second in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, with Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens among their additions.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea are far from finished in this summer’s transfer window and recent reports have indicated that they are plotting moves for two Netherlands internationals, Jorell Hato and Xavi Simons.

Hato has also been linked with Liverpool this summer, but they appear to be prioritising a move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi. Simons, meanwhile, has interest from several Premier League clubs, but Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for his signature.

A move for Hato appears to be the most advanced at this stage, with The Athletic’s Ornstein revealing on Monday that the Blues are ‘closing in’ on the Ajax sensation.

While Chelsea are ‘yet to reach an agreement’ for Hato, it is noted that the two clubs are ‘expected’ to reach a ‘compromise’ soon.

Ornstein revealed:

‘An agreement between the clubs has yet to be reached but is nearing, with a compromise expected in the coming days on a price worth more than €40million (£34.8m; $46.7m). ‘Personal terms are already in place for the 19-year-old Netherlands international defender.’

Shortly after Ornstein’s update, Fabrizio Romano insisted Chelsea also “maintain total confidence” over Simons.

He tweeted: “Chelsea mantain total confidence to sign both Jorrel Hato and Xavi Simons.

“Negotiations continue this week with Ajax after total agreement with Hato last week, deal close.

“Xavi Simons wants Chelsea and talks with RB Leipzig on the fee/structure of the deal are ongoing.”

Chelsea are also working on exits, with Romano revealing the structure of Joao Felix’s “agreed” move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

“It’s a here we go. The deal is agreed,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that the immediate fee for Chelsea is €30 million plus important add-ons and a heavy sell-on clause. So Chelsea feel internally that they have €50m guaranteed for Joao Felix. It’ll be received over several years. But the deal is done.

“Joao Felix spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo and it’s all ready for him to go to Al-Nassr.”