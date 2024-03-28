Chelsea co-owners opt to ‘remove’ Boehly at earliest opportunity but return is possible in 2032

Chelsea will reportedly appoint a new chairman at the earliest opportunity after deciding to oust the incumbent, Todd Boehly, though he could return to the role down the line.

Boehly took over in the summer of 2022, and since then he’s sanctioned the signings of over £1billion worth of players. That has not panned out very well on the pitch, with Chelsea finishing 12th in the Premier League last season, and they’re currently 11th.

It has been widely reported that as part of the acquisition of the Stamford Bridge club, there was an agreement between Boehly and the other owners that the chairman could be changed every five years.

It was recently suggested the Blues could opt to replace Boehly at that point. According to the Daily Mail, that decision is one the board are going to make.

Indeed, it’s said the American ‘will be removed’ and a new figurehead will take his place. Given the chairmanship can pass between the owners, it could be that one of Behdad Eghbali or Jose Feliciano – the managers of Clearlake Capital – may take the role.

The company owns a 61.5 per cent stake in Chelsea, while Boehly and two other members control the other 38.5 per cent.

No decision on who will become the next chairman has been made yet, according to the report, but Boehly is going to be removed and it could be that another man entirely is hired, rather than somebody already within the club.

But while the American is going to be given the boot from the chairman position, he could retake it in 2032.

He ‘would have the option’ to retake his role then should he wish, as another five years will have passed, and the terms of the agreement are clear than the person in the role can change every time that happens.

While Boehly will be stripped of his title, it’s said there is ‘unlikely’ to be much change in Chelsea’s operations. That means recruiting quality young players who they feel can become stars is going to continue no matter who is the chairman.

That could also mean for much more turnover of players, after £1billion was spent in the first two years. If that is the case, Blues fans will hope the money actually makes them a better side, something that, as yet, has not happened.

READ MORE: Premier League manager rankings: Moyes clambers off the canvas, Ten Hag turns another corner