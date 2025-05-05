Cole Palmer brought his goal drought to an end in Chelsea’s 3–1 win over Liverpool on Sunday and accidentally dropped an expletive live on Sky Sports in the process.

The 22-year-old, who hadn’t scored in over three months before tucking away a late penalty to seal victory over the champions, gave an honest and relieved post-match interview… with a bit more honesty than expected.

“I just felt normal,” Palmer said when asked how it felt to score again.

He added, “Obviously, s*** happens.” Palmer was quick to recognise his mistake and issued an instant apology, saying, “I’m sorry for my language!”

The accidental profanity aside, it was a big moment for Chelsea’s top scorer, who admitted the frustration of missing chances in recent weeks had weighed heavily on him.

“I went three months without scoring, but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team,” he said.

“Social media nowadays is full of idiots, the trolls and whatever. I don’t pay any attention to that. I’ve scored today and I’m happy, but it’s only one and I’ve got to keep improving and try and reach new levels.”

Palmer had cut a frustrated figure at times since his last goal in February and spoke about the pressure that comes with being a key man for Chelsea.

“Getting chances and not scoring, it feels like you’re letting your team down,” he admitted.

“I feel like I am mentally strong anyway. I feel pride in helping the team, and if I’m not doing that, I’m not happy.”

But there were no signs of nerves against Liverpool, and Palmer was one of the best players on the pitch, once again looking every inch a player capable of carrying Chelsea into the European spots under Enzo Maresca.

“Today I felt confident, I was trying things, first-time passes, playing forward,” he said.

“They’re champions for a reason, but we showed good fight and desire.”

He also reserved special praise for Moises Caicedo, who delivered a commanding midfield performance in the win.

“When you have got him in front of you, it’s a dream.

“From the start of the season, he has been our best player. He wins the ball back all the time, he’s humble, nice to everyone, and everyone loves him.”

The penalty takes Palmer to 15 Premier League goals this season, which isn’t a bad return for someone who hasn’t scored in three months and spends his spare time reading social media comments mocking his decline.