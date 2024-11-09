Chelsea star Cole Palmer issues injury update ahead of crucial clash against Arsenal

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer is still in a race against time to be fit for the Blues’ clash against Arsenal on Sunday after providing an update on social media.

The England international has proven himself to be Chelsea’s best player over the last year or so and he’s already grabbed seven goals and five assists in the Blues’ first ten Premier League matches of the season.

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge level on points with hosts Chelsea but Enzo Maresca’s side are one place above the Gunners because on goal difference.

Palmer was on the end of nasty challenge from Lisandro Martinez last weekend as Chelsea drew 1-1 against Manchester United and he’s been attempting to get himself fit for Sunday’s clash ever since.

And Palmer confirmed in an Instagram story that he is still doing recovery with the Chelsea attacker posting a picture of him in training gear and undergoing cold-compression therapy.

Cole Palmer doing recovery on Instagram pic.twitter.com/3HbwUL9Zqr — Pys (@CFCPys) November 8, 2024

Chelsea boss Maresca also provided a positive update on Thursday, he said: “He’s better. He’s getting better. If he can walk and have dinner, that doesn’t mean he is completely fit.

“He is getting better and we still have two days to prepare for the game. Hopefully, we can have him for a session, at least on Saturday, and then we take a decision.”

And Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons the Gunners will beat Chelsea if Palmer doesn’t win his fitness race ahead of the match.

MORE ON PREMIER LEAGUE FROM F365…

👉 Mailbox: Why do Arsenal fans still support Mikel Arteta? They ‘can’t fathom how ridiculous’ that question is

👉 Big Weekend: Chelsea v Arsenal, Liverpool, Nuno Espirito Santo, Erling Haaland, Steel City Derby

👉 Ten 30+ goal strikers like Viktor Gyokeres who flopped in the Premier League

Merson told Sportskeeda: “This is a massive football match, especially because by the time it kicks off both Manchester City and Liverpool would have already played. Liverpool could go 10 points ahead, City could open up an eight point lead, if Arsenal lose to Chelsea. Arsenal got lucky last weekend after City also slipped up against Bournemouth. But they won’t expect any such favours this weekend.

“It’s a must-win game for Arsenal. If you are 10 and eight points behind Liverpool and City after this gameweek, you’re done in the title race! I don’t care if there are 27 games still left in the season, Liverpool and City are not losing that many games.

“Chelsea have lost all their big games this season and they are in desperate need of a win. If Arsenal close Chelsea down quickly, the Blues could be in trouble. I think William Saliba and Gabriel will enjoy that battle with Nicolas Jackson. It won’t be as easy for Jackson as it was against Newcastle in Chelsea’s last home game in the league.

“Arsenal win this game if Cole Palmer doesn’t play, it’s as simple as that. The only way Chelsea have a chance is if Palmer plays from the start. He is the heartbeat and he makes everything happen for Chelsea. I’m going for a draw here, big result for Chelsea but Arsenal will be out of the title race. Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal.”