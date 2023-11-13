Chelsea’s Palmer and City teen in England squad as Southgate hands two U21 stars maiden call-ups

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis and in-form Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer have been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, according to reports.

Palmer has started the season very well after leaving the Cityzens for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The 21-year-old has been handed the keys to the Chelsea attack and was on form against his former side in the Premier League on Sunday, scoring an injury-time equaliser to rescue a 4-4 draw.

Incidentally, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said after the match that Palmer could be a dark horse to go to the Euros in Germany next year.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s a major part now in this Chelsea team and he almost feels like the main man.

“He’s part of the group of players I feel who are making a late surge for the tournament next summer for England. The way he’s playing right now, you feel there’s a great chance he could end up in that Euros squad.”

READ MORE: Liverpool pair in top six, Man Utd player at 30) – ranking England chances of uncapped PL starters

After starring for Lee Carsley’s Under-21s in their European Championship-winning summer, Palmer has earned his first call-up to the senior squad and will be joined by former City teammate Lewis, according to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein.

Both players were in the U21 squad for the international break but will join up with the big boys for the European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Their inclusion is because of injuries to Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, and Callum Wilson.

The pressure is off for England over the next week or so having already qualified for Euro 2024.

Palmer has scored four goals and made four assists for Chelsea since joining in August.

Lewis, meanwhile, has been given a lot of responsibility by Pep Guardiola, being utilised as a right-back, left-back, and defensive midfielder since breaking into City’s first team.

Both players came through the Cityzens’ youth academy and were given the chance to impress in the first team by the Spanish manager, though it is fair to say Lewis has been given more opportunities.

The 18-year-old has made ten appearances across all competitions this season, starting six times.

Last season, Lewis made 24 appearances for City but did not play a single minute in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City: Sterling, Dias, Palmer, Rodri, Jackson, Southgate