PSG prepare world record-breaking €250m ‘historic offer’ for Chelsea superstar after CWC defeat

Cole Palmer has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a €250m world-record offer to sign Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer this summer, according to reports.

Enzo Maresca’s side defeated PSG in the Club World Cup final in emphatic fashion with the Blues scoring three times in the first half to put the French team to the sword.

Chelsea star Palmer scored two beautiful goals before grabbing the assist for Joao Pedro to make it three with PSG’s Joao Neves shown a red card in the second half.

Over the last two seasons in the Premier League, Palmer has contributed 37 goals and 19 assists in 70 matches with Manchester City no doubt regretting the sale.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that PSG sporting directors ‘have outlined an ambitious plan to sign the 23-year-old, and according to sources close to the deal, the club is prepared to present a historic offer’ of €250m.

The €222m that PSG paid for Brazilian forward Neymar from Barcelona in 2017 remains the world record for a transfer fee in football with the rumoured deal for Palmer set to eclipse that.

But Chelsea are ‘not considering his departure under any circumstances’ and the Blues hierarchy see ‘Palmer as the figure around which to build a new era’.

For his part, the report adds that Palmer ‘feels comfortable in London and has shown no signs of wanting to leave the club’ with PSG continuing ‘to wait for the tiniest opening to negotiate’.

Reacting to Chelsea winning the Club World Cup, Palmer spoke of the good mentality in the squad to win when “everyone doubted” Maresca’s outfit before the match.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling,” Palmer said on DAZN. “Even better because obviously everyone doubted us before the game.

“But to go out there and put a fight on like we did against a great team, it’s good.

Speaking of his goals, Palmer continued: “I like finals and it happened again.

“The gaffer put a great game plan out. He knew where the space was going to be. I just had to repay him and score some goals.”

Palmer added of head coach Maresca: “He’s building something special, something important. I feel like we are going in the right direction.”

Chelsea head coach Maresca heaped praise on Palmer after their win over PSG with the England international once again making a difference in “big moments”.

Maresca told reporters: “These are the games where we expect Cole to appear. Big games and big moments and once again he showed how good he is.”