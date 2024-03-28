Chelsea to ‘come in strong’ for Brazil starter who’ll cost record fee after multiple ‘refused’ offers

Chelsea are one of five clubs who it’s said will ‘come in strong’ for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, who has started back-to-back international games, and his club have ‘refused’ multiple offers for him.

The goalkeeper situation at Stamford Bridge seems to be up in the air again less than a year after two new stoppers were signed. As Edouard Mendy left for Saudi Arabia in the summer and Kepa Arrizalabaga went on loan to Real Madrid, Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic were added to the Chelsea squad.

But Sanchez failed to convince in the first-half of the season, and was then injured, leading Petrovic – who was really only signed as a backup – to be given the gloves.

Chelsea want Bento

The Blues do not seem as if they will settle for players they don’t deem good enough, and while Petrovic has done well when required, they are looking at other goalkeeper options – Brazilian Bento is now one name on that list.

According to Globo, Chelsea are one of five clubs who ‘promise to come strong in the next transfer window’ for Bento. Alongside them are Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Inter Milan and Benfica.

Bento has been the starter for Athletico Paranaense for the past two seasons, and is a full Brazil international – he played the last two games for his country, against England and Spain, keeping a clean sheet in the former.

It’s said his club have ‘already rejected proposals’ of approximately £13million for him, – Benfica offered below that and Inter have previously been in the mix – and that he’s now a full international, his price will be rising.

Indeed, it’s said Bento is now ‘more valued’ than the offers that have been rejected and in the coming days the goalkeeper’s agent and his club will ‘sit down’ to define his price.

Athletico want world-record fee

It seems he’s going to be value very highly, as the report states Athletico ‘intends to make Bento the biggest deal for a goalkeeper in European football’, with the sides tracking him all from the continent.

Kepa’s £72million transfer to Chelsea is the most-expensive fee a club has ever paid for a goalkeeper, so it seems the Blues may have to break their own record if they are to land Bento.

That will not come without its challenges given their current Financial FairPlay issues, and they may have to sell some stars before they can land the Brazilian.

