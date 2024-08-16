Chelsea ‘confident’ of £42m transfer ‘agreement’ as Atletico set new deadline to ‘resolve the mess’

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘confident of sealing’ an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix as the La Liga side ‘want to speed things up’.

Much of this summer’s transfer drama has unsurprisingly centred around Chelsea and their discussions with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

After Conor Gallagher was initially linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid emerged as the England international’s most likely next destination and they agreed to a £34m deal with Chelsea.

With Atletico Madrid slashing out an initial £64m to sign Julian Alvarez from Man City, they need to sell a player before they can sign Gallagher.

20-year-old forward Samu Omorodion was expected to join Chelsea, but his proposed £34.5m move to Stamford Bridge fell through after the Premier League club submitted a ‘disrespectful’ offer.

Instead, Chelsea have begun talks with Atletico Madrid over re-signing Portugal international Felix. who scored four goals in his 20 appearances for the Blues during his loan spell in 2023.

According to a report in Spain, Atletico Madrid ‘want to speed things up’ as Felix’s agent – Jorge Mendes – ‘is trying to find a meeting point to resolve the mess’.

READ: Victor Osimhen can’t fix Chelsea like Romelu Lukaku could have done



It is noted that ‘this weekend could be crucial’ as Atletico Madrid have set a deadline of next Wednesday for a deal to be finalised because they are planning to unveil their summer signings to supporters and they ‘want Gallagher to be present’

A report from HITC meanwhile claims Chelsea are ‘confident of sealing’ Felix’s return to Stamford Bridge as they ‘continue their talks over a deal’.

‘HITC is informed by sources close to agent Jorge Mendes, who is masterminding Felix’s proposed move, that whilst an agreement is not yet in place talks are indeed progressing. ‘Atletico had initially been asking €60million (£51million) for the player they paid £113m for in 2019. However, HITC is told that if Chelsea get to a figure over €50million (£42million) then that is likely the point that Atletico will agree to let him leave. ‘Atletico insists they want to sell Felix on a permanent deal, as they have dismissed potential loan moves to his first club Benfica and Barcelona – where he spent last season. Aston Villa remain keen on Felix, but as it stands Chelsea’s negotiations are being given priority.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea shock swap deal ‘getting close’ with ‘offer prepared’ to sign £73m flop

👉 The best and worst possible outcome for every Premier League team in 2024/2025

👉 Big Weekend returns: Chelsea v Man City, Slot’s Premier League bow, Leeds in disarray

Regarding Gallagher, the report from HITC claims Atletico Madrid ‘have not signed off on the move’