Premier League giants Chelsea are ‘closing in’ on their sixth signing of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Enzo Maresca’s side have already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich and Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg, having previously agreed deals for Willian Estevao, Dario Essugo and Kendry Paez.

They’ve been very busy since qualifying for the Club World Cup in the United States, and are expected to make two or three more additions before the window closes.

Despite having plenty of options in wide areas, they are keen to add someone who can play on the left of the attack, with Pedro Neto expected to nail down the right-wing spot.

One player Chelsea tried to sign before the pre-Club World Cup mini transfer window closed was Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

The Blues had two bids rejected by Dortmund, and the England Under-21 international was subsequently included in the German club’s CWC squad.

That failure hasn’t deterred Chelsea, with an agreement for the 20-year-old now expected to be reached.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday morning that there had been a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs and that a deal is set to be ‘done immediately’.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also been linked with Gittens, but a switch to Chelsea now looks inevitable.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are ‘closing in’ on the signing and are ‘pushing to finalise an agreement’.

Indeed, ‘talks are moving in the right direction’ and Chelsea are ‘confident’ they won’t lose out to Bayern, who are merely ‘monitoring developments’.

The report states:

It is understood that figures from Chelsea’s recruitment department have been able to hold face-to-face talks with their Dortmund counterparts at the Club World Cup. Chelsea have had two bids for Gittens turned down but are expected to return with an improved offer. Dortmund have been holding out for at least £50m for the 20-year-old, with the payment structure also expected to be important. Chelsea want a right-footed winger who can play on the left after deciding not to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. Their options have also been limited by Mykhailo Mudryk being charged by the Football Association with doping offences

Alternatives to Gittens being considered include Lyon’s Malick Fofana and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, according to the report.

As well as Gittens, Chelsea are targeting a ‘versatile attacker’. It’s not looking good for Joao Felix or Christopher Nkunku, is it?

Those being ‘monitored’ for that role include Eintracht Frankfurt’s £80million-rated striker Hugo Ekitike, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, and Brighton’s Joao Pedro.

