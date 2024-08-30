Chelsea ‘confident’ of completing Victor Osimhen transfer as ‘crazy saga’ continues

Chelsea are looking to beat Al-Ahli to Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen could yet end up at Chelsea this summer as the Blues are still ‘confident’ of completing a deal for the Napoli striker, according to reports.

Chelsea have been searching all summer for a new striker with the Blues leaving it until the final day of the transfer window to buy one of the main missing pieces from their squad.

Many pundits and former players think striker and goalkeeper are the two main positions they need to improve in if they are to have a successful season.

Osimhen has been linked to Chelsea and other Premier League clubs over the past couple of years and now it finally seems as though he will leave Napoli this summer.

A report earlier on deadline day insisted that a medical was booked to take the Nigeria international to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli after the clubs agreed a fee.

However, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed that Al-Ahli will not be able to register both Osimhen and Ivan Toney, who is already reportedly having a medical ahead of a potential move.

And now Italian journalist Rudy Galletti insists that Chelsea are now “confident” they can secure a deal for Osimhen with discussions continuing.

Galletti wrote on X: “Chelsea are still discussing with Napoli the verbal proposal made for Osimhen.

“Chelsea are also in contact with his camp to finalize the last details, after having reached a general understanding on personal terms.

“Chelsea: are still confident to get the deal done.”

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365…

Galetti later added: ‘#Chelsea are pushing hard on #Napoli to finalize the agreement for #Osimhen asap, in time for the closing of the transfer window. #CFC are trying to speed things up by leveraging on the structure and the conditions of the personal terms already agreed in principle.’

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins even commented that Osimhen could end up staying at Napoli if Chelsea don’t make a new offer for the striker.

Hawkins wrote on X: “Victor Osimhen crazy saga

“If Chelsea don’t make a new offer, and Al Ahli sign Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen could stay in Napoli. Negociations ongoing between clubs.”

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein added his take on Osimhen’s situation: