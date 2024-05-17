Chelsea ‘confident’ of making ‘perfect’ signing from Man Utd to ‘fill the void left by Silva’

Thiago Silva and Raphael Varane are available on free transfers in the summer.

Chelsea want to make Man Utd defender Raphael Varane their replacement for Thiago Silva in the summer, according to reports.

The Frenchman announced earlier this week that he will be leaving Man Utd at the end of the season and will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Varane was restricted to just 93 appearances in all competitions over his three seasons with the Red Devils after making a move from Real Madrid in 2021.

Speaking on social media, Varane sent a farewell message: “To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt.

“The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents.

“For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me, for life. When the fans to go Wembley, it’s something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.

“Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.

“I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it’s going to be very emotional day for me, for sure.”

There has already been speculation as to where Varane could end up next season and reports in Spain claim that he has interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea ‘have set their sights on’ Varane ‘to fill the void left by the departure of Thiago Silva at the end of the season’ and they see the Man Utd defender ‘as the ideal candidate to provide experience and solidity to their defensive line’.

The Blues plan to ‘seek to balance youth and emerging talent with the addition of veteran players who can lead on and off the field’ and they have ‘made it a priority to find a replacement with the same level of experience and quality’ as Silva.

Chelsea see Varane as the ‘perfect replacement’ for the Brazilian and the former Real Madrid centre-back’s ‘availability as a free agent makes signing him an attractive opportunity for Chelsea, despite the high wages that could be involved’.

Mauricio Pochettino’s outfit ‘are confident their vision for the future and the chance to lead a promising young squad will appeal to Varane’ despite interest from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Serie A’s Juventus.

