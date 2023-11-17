Chelsea put Conor Gallagher contract talks on hold as they wait on £110m duo

Chelsea have reportedly put contract talks with Conor Gallagher on hold until a pair of summer signings make their first appearances for the club.

Gallagher has started every Premier League game under Mauricio Pochettino this season, captaining the side on six occasions in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

He’s arguably been the Blues’ best player this season – certainly the most consistent – and is currently on international duty with England.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, and reports have claimed the Blues were set to enter talks over a new deal, but journalist Simon Phillips claims those discussions won’t take place until the club has seen both Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia in action.

Nkunku arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer for £52m and impressed in pre-season before suffering a knee injury that required surgery before the start of the season proper.

He’s yet to play a competitive game for the Blues, as is the case with Lavia, who joined for £58m from Southampton with a muscle injury before sustaining an ankle injury in September.

Their injuries have certainly benefited Gallagher, but there’s also no doubt that the England international has taken his opportunity to impress Pochettino.

Lavia is a defensive-minded midfielder, while Nkunku operates in an attacking role, and Gallagher has featured in both positions for the Blues this term.

Reports over the summer claimed Chelsea were willing to listen to offers for Gallagher, with Tottenham said to be keen before being put off by the £50m valuation.

But it would now be more of a surprise if Chelsea allowed his contract to run down given his displays this season, particularly given the high regard Pochettino holds him in.

Asked about contract talks with Gallagher last month, the Chelsea boss said: “First of all, you have to see how they feel, in this case the player and the club, the intentions of either side. It’s about feeling good together.

“He’s a player who is doing fantastically. He’s an amazing player and we are so happy with how he is doing things.”

