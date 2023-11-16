Chelsea ‘consider’ ending Premier League loan spell as Blues ‘speak’ to family of 18yo Betis star

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ‘considering’ terminating Andrey Santos’ loan spell with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old signed a seven-year contract when he agreed to join Chelsea from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama for a fee in the region of €12.5million (£10.9million).

He is one of the highest-rated teenagers around and made his senior debut for Brazil back in March.

When the Blues agreed to sign Santos, they sent him back to Vasco on loan until the summer, when he linked up with his new teammates for the first time.

He impressed in pre-season and was sent out on loan late on in the summer transfer window after Chelsea agreed to sign Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Santos joined Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest but has found game time very hard to come by under Steve Cooper.

His only start this season came in the home loss to Burnley in the Carabao Cup, while the only time he has taken to the pitch in the league was at Anfield against Liverpool, coming off the bench with seven minutes remaining and his side three goals down.

And with Santos’ lack of opportunities at the City Ground, Chelsea are ‘considering’ ending the loan agreement, according to The Standard.

The Brazilian teenager agreed to join on loan for the season but the Blues have a ‘break clause’ they could activate to avoid his development from stalling further.

The report claims that if Santos has not played a certain number of games by January, Pochettino can recall him.

If they do bring him back to Stamford Bridge, they are expected to find another loan move for the former Vasco midfielder.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the race to sign Real Betis youngster Assane Diao, who is also being tracked by Manchester United.

The 18-year-old attacker is another young player being tracked by the Blues and a report from Estadio Deportivo says they have ‘spoken’ to the player’s family and his agents and had scouts in attendance to watch him in action against Valencia and Sparta Prague this season.

Newcastle United have also been in contact with the family and representatives, while Liverpool and Manchester United have ‘positioned themselves’ to sign him.

Diao’s Betis contract does not expire until 2027 after he penned a new deal in July.

He already has two caps for Spain’s Under-21 side and has scored two goals in seven La Liga appearances in 2023/24.

