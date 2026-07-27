Chelsea considering ‘submitting new bid’ for Arsenal target who wants Stamford Bridge

Arsenal have decided which midfielder to bid for if unable to sign Bruno Guimaraes, though Chelsea are weighing up whether to table a second bid for the player.

Arsenal hope to round out their summer transfer window with major fireworks. The Gunners are exploring deals to sign Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Jr and Julian Alvarez in what would be a spectacular triple coup.

Guimaraes, 28, is their primary target in central midfield, and a full agreement on personal terms is already in place.

Unofficial offers of £55m and £65m were laughed off by Newcastle, though Arsenal are primed to lodge an official bid worth £70m.

If, as expected, the Magpies say no, the Gunners may be forced into shifting their focus elsewhere.

And according to CaughtOffside, the midfielder they’ll try to sign if unable to land Guimaraes is Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Per their report over the weekend, it’s already been ‘decided’ at Arsenal that Scott is the player to go for if Newcastle keep Guimaraes.

However, Chelsea could torpedo Arsenal’s plans, and after seeing a £64m bid rejected, are considering whether to raise the stakes with a new proposal.

That’s according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg who shared what he’s hearing on X.

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Chelsea to bid again for Alex Scott?

He wrote: ‘Understand Chelsea remain very interested in Alex Scott and are considering submitting a new bid.

‘Chelsea’s opening offer of £64 million was rejected by Bournemouth, who are determined to keep the 22 y/o midfielder.

‘#CFC More teams keen on him. Not only Chelsea. Pep Guardiola once called him an “unbelievable player”. Thomas Tuchel appreciates him a lot.’

Bournemouth don’t wish to sell Scott, even despite the fact he’s declined the opportunity to sign a new and improved contract on the south coast.

Bournemouth are gearing up for their first ever European campaign and are adamant they won’t sell. Nevertheless, Chelsea could test whether stance is concrete or just for show.

Prior reports have claimed the Cherries internally value Scott around the £80m mark. A bid of that size, or approaching that figure, would give Bournemouth a decision to make.

A factor that could weaken Bournemouth’s stance is Scott being keen on leaving the club and moving to Stamford Bridge.

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The Evening Standard recently stated: ‘Alex Scott is said to be keen on a move to Chelsea after the Blues saw a £64million bid rejected for the Bournemouth midfielder.

‘Standard Sport understands that while Scott wants to join Chelsea, Bournemouth insist that the 22-year-old is not for sale as they look to tie him down to a new contract.’