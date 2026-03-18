Chelsea “cry-baby” Enzo Fernandez clearly has eyes on a transfer and has aimed a dig at head coach Liam Rosenior for the loss to PSG.

World Cup winner Fernandez has been one of Chelsea’s better players this season, but his attitude has to be in question after he raised doubts about his future after his side’s Champions League exit.

Fernandez has been linked with Real Madrid and PSG in recent weeks, and the midfielder was involved as the French giants beat Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Rosenior certainly contributed to Chelsea’s downfall against PSG and he has been criticised for an “insane” decision during Chelsea’s 3-0 loss in Tuesday’s second leg.

With Chelsea also stuttering in the Premier League, Rosenior may soon come under serious pressure and Fernandez may also leave the club in the coming months.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” Fernandez told ESPN Argentina after being asked whether he can confirm he will be a Chelsea player next season.

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“There are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.”

And Fernandez also made a dig at Rosenior’s “tactics” when explaining why PSG comprehensively beat Chelsea.

“I think we lost control in the first leg,” Fernandez said.

“In the last fifteen minutes, I think they scored three goals. A difference of three goals is a lot in today’s football.

“We made mistakes, we paid for them, and in football, it’s all about details. In the end, PSG took advantage of those opportunities. And well, after that, it was an uphill battle. Obviously, they score a goal in the first five minutes, and in the end, it’s all about details, that’s how football is.

“Congratulations to PSG because they were much better than us, and I think they beat us tactically.”

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MLS legend and ex-Venezuela striker Alejandro Moreno has picked out Atletico Madrid as a perfect club for Fernandez.

“If there was ever a player who fits the mould of Atletico Madrid it’s Enzo Fernandez,” Moreno told ESPN.

“It’s a wait and see type of scenario. He’s basically saying ‘let me wait and see what’s going to happen at this club, I don’t need to make a final decision now, with more information I can make a decision which is the best for me.’

“That’s how I see it.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley added: “Well that’s his choice, every player has that choice. He’s a good player but he’s a bit of a cry-baby on the pitch.

“If you look at it from a serious player’s perspective, the club is hiring and firing managers and they’ve brought in this young it who is very inexperienced and there’s already some talk of him being under pressure from the boardroom.

“So maybe Enzo does have aspirations of going to play in Spain or somewhere else. I haven’t got a problem with that.”

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