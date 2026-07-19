Chelsea now just £3m away from signing star who’s ‘keen on a move’ after Morgan Rogers deal

Chelsea now need to increase their offer by just £3million to strike a deal with Crystal Palace to add Maxence Lacroix to Xabi Alonso’s squad, according to reports.

Having appointed Alonso as their manager earlier this summer, Chelsea have been very active in the summer transfer window.

Marco Palestra has joined from Atalanta, while Chelsea have beaten Arsenal to the signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117million.

Geovany Quenda has also switched from Sporting CP, with the London club’s owners, BlueCo having struck a deal for him back in March 2025.

Chelsea are now looking likely to land Palace and France international centre-back Lacroix in the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, the two London clubs are close to agreeing on a fee for the 26-year-old central defender, who played for France at the 2026 World Cup.

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Chelsea and Crystal Palace close to Maxence Lacroix deal

Nixon, who has over 141,000 followers on X, has reported: “Chelsea and Crystal Palace are getting closer to a deal for French centre half Maxence Lacroix.

“The big spending Stamford Bridge club have edged up to £52 million for Lacroix – with Palace holding out for more but set to sell.

“Both clubs are focused on the cash valuation.

“Any possible swaps will be considered later and are being kept out of the Lacroix negotiations.

“Lacroix will be seeking answers after the World Cup.

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“Chelsea have to offer him a hefty pay rise to make up for the fact they will not be in Europe.”

Nixon’s update on the situation of Lacroix comes after The Times reported that Palace want £55million for the defender.

The publication also claimed that Lacroix ‘wants to leave Selhurst Park’ this summer.

It seems that Chelsea need to increase their offer by £3m to strike a deal for the Frenchman.

Encouragingly for the London club, Lacroix is willing to switch from Selhurst Park to Stamford Bridge.

Last month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Lacroix wants to join Chelsea.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then again, guys, let me tell you about Maxence Lacroix because I told you for Chelsea, he’s a target.

“According to my information, he is in higher position rather than Jacobo Ramon in the list at Chelsea.

“And I can also tell you that Maxence Lacroix is eventually keen on a move to Chelsea.

“So, Lacroix would open doors to this possibility.”

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