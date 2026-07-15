Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have made Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix their top centre-back target.

Chelsea have made two major signings so far in the summer transfer window.

Marco Palestra has joined Chelsea from Atalanta, while Geovany Quenda has switched from Sporting CP, with the Blues having struck a deal for him back in March 2025.

Chelsea owners BlueCo are keen on adding more quality players to their squad, with new manager Xabi Alonso determined to guide the team to the Champions League places in the Premier League table next season.

Signing a new centre-back is a top priority for the London club, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing last month that Chelsea want a deal for Palace star Lacroix.

The Italian journalist also claimed that the 26-year-old France international defender himself wants to switch from Palace to London rivals Chelsea.

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Romano posted on X at 10:04pm on June 24: “Chelsea have started talks for Crystal Palace centre back Maxence Lacroix.

“Understand #CFC will sign one or even TWO centre backs this summer based also on outgoings.

“Chalobah wanted in Italy + Chelsea work on several options.”

Romano added on his YouTube channel: “And then again, guys, let me tell you about Maxence Lacroix because I told you for Chelsea, he’s a target.

“According to my information, he is in higher position rather than Jacobo Ramon in the list at Chelsea.

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“And I can also tell you that Maxence Lacroix is eventually keen on a move to Chelsea.

“So, Lacroix would open doors to this possibility.”

Romano has now said that Chelsea are working on a deal for Lacroix, who is their top centre-back target.

Chelsea ‘working’ on Maxence Lacroix deal

Romano said about Lacroix on his YouTube channel: “I want to return on a name I made here at the end of June and remains on Chelsea shortlist, and it’s the name of Maxence Lacroix.

“Chelsea are still working behind the scenes on the deal for Maxence Lacroix.

“He’s in the list.

“He’s one of the most appreciated centre-backs at Chelsea.

“Chelsea contacts already took place on club side and on agent side.

“So, Chelsea remain very keen on Maxence Lacroix.

“Chelsea want to add one centre-back, could be two, based on exits, and Maxence Lacroix is one of the players, who remains on the very top of their list.”

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