‘Fed up’ Chelsea man ‘quietly monitored’ by Real Madrid; ‘ready to call it quits’ after failed Man Utd move

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is thinking about leaving the Blues unless he gets more game time with Real Madrid circling, according to reports.

The Spain international came close to a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window after the Red Devils attempted to take the left-back on loan for the season.

Cucurella was a ‘priority target’ for Ten Hag after Luke Shaw’s injury but his appearance for Chelsea in the League Cup ‘complicated matters’ before the deal collapsed.

A report at the time added that ‘if United had wanted the option of sending him back to Chelsea in January, he would no longer have been eligible to exit and appear for a third club this season’.

Cucurella signed for Chelsea for £62m from Brighton at the beginning of last season but the Spaniard only started 21 of the Blues’ 38 Premier League matches.

And now The Sun claim that the Spaniard is ‘eyeing a January exit to end his Stamford Bridge woes’ with Real Madrid interested in his services.

Cucurella is ‘fed up’ over his playing time this season with the 25-year-old only make one appearance in all competitions against Wimbledon in the League Cup second round.

The Spaniard is expected to be recalled by Pochettino for their League Cup third round clash against Brighton on Wednesday night but ‘unless he gets more Premier League game time he is ready to call it quits’.

Cucurella has ‘held talks’ with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino over his future at the club but the left-back ‘remains uncertain of how much he will play’.

It is understood that he ‘could move back to Spain’ if he doesn’t start getting more game time in England with La Liga giants Real Madrid ‘quietly monitoring his situation with a view to a possible loan as cover for the second half of the season’.

Cucurella has not completely given up on forcing his way into Pochettino’s plans with The Sun adding that he was ‘gutted his move to Old Trafford did not work out but he is looking to turn things around at Stamford Bridge’.

Chelsea have had a terrible start to the new season with just one win in their first six Premier League fixtures and Gary Neville is confused about what’s going on at the club.

“What are Chelsea doing?!” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast. “What is happening? I’ve got great faith in Mauricio Pochettino, but he’s got a huge pack of cards and he’s struggling to know which hand to play.

“It’s a mystery as to what’s happening at Chelsea. Sometimes chaos just flows throughout a club. I think there will be some changes in how they go about their business. I can’t see this lasting in terms of how it’s being run. It’s madness.”