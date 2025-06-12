A list of 14 players could reportedly be made available by Chelsea this summer, with some big names expected to be surplus to requirements.

As yet this summer, the Blues have signed five players. Liam Delap, Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez have all walked through the door at Stamford Bridge.

The swell of the squad with new players means Chelsea are likely to allow some to leave.

The BBC highlights the club’s policy is not to carry a large group of loanees who are not expected to make it into the first team.

On that list from last season were Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djordje Petrovic, Armando Broja, Joao Felix, Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu.

The report states that group is ‘mostly available for sale’. Goalkeeper moves have been touted at Stamford Bridge this summer, and while Petrovic had a very good season out at Strasbourg, it was recently suggested Maresca wants none of his keeper group, so his sale might indeed be on.

There has been heavy speculation on Felix being sold, despite only signing a year ago from Atletico Madrid for around £45million.

The report also states that EFL loanees Alfie Gilchrist, Alex Matos, Leo Castledine and Zak Sturge are ‘exploring permanent transfers’ away from Stamford Bridge.

A couple of the club’s new signings will also be cut from the first team for next season on temporary exits.

Indeed new man Paez is expected to head out on loan to Strasbourg along with Mathis Amougou.

England under-21 goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe is in talks over a new contract, before he potentially joins Bolton Wanderers on loan. The stopper was out on loan in League Two last season with Doncaster Rovers, who got promoted to the third tier.

The sales of some of the bigger names in the Chelsea squad could bring in some big money, keeping the club in line with financial regulations.

While expensive asset Kepa will cost just £5million, Felix will surely demand a decent sum, and Disasi was a £38.5million player just two years ago, so is likely to have kept some value.

