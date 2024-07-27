According to reports, Enzo Maresca is closing in on the signing of a new first-choice goalkeeper after Chelsea agreed to pay Villarreal around £20million for Filip Jorgensen.

Danish shot-stopper Jorgensen only signed a new five-year contract last month but appears to be on the move with Chelsea very keen.

The 23-year-old is yet to make his debut for Denmark – who have stuck with stalwart goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel – and is also eligible to play for Sweden having represented them at youth level.

His form for Villarreal has been excellent, though, and it is not surprising to see interest come from Chelsea.

The goalkeeper position has been a strange one for the Blues since Edouard Mendy’s loss of form.

Mendy was one of the best goalkeepers in the world after helping the Londoners win the Champions League and Club World Cup.

The Senegalese bizarrely became a liability and now plays his football in Saudi Arabia after being dropped for £72m flop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea have experimented with Kepa and Robert Sanchez in recent seasons, with Djordje Petrovic playing the majority of the second half of 2023/24 after an injury to Sanchez.

Petrovic did well for under Mauricio Pochettino, however, the signing of a new goalkeeper was always something Chelsea were considering this summer.

Having signed Gabriel Slonina, Petrovic and Sanchez to play in between the sticks, it looks like Villarreal star Jorgensen will be the fourth goalkeeper brought in during the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge.

Jorgensen is pretty much the only goalkeeper to be linked with a move to Chelsea this summer and it looks like Maresca, Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have got their man.

‘Here we go!’ – Chelsea to sign new goalkeeper for over £20m

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the deal is done and has been closed between Villarreal and Chelsea.

The Premier League giants will reportedly pay 24.5m euros (£20.7m) for the 23-year-old with a long-term contract agreed.

Romano wrote on X: “Filip Jørgensen to Chelsea, here we go! Deal done and closed right now between clubs. Chelsea will pay €24.5m fee to Villarreal for Danish talented GK, long term deal also agreed.

“Deal done by Goal Management and Epic Sports agencies. New GK for Maresca.”

Paying just shy of £21m for Jorgensen looks like a great deal on the face of it and it will be interesting to see what happens with Sanchez and Petrovic now, with Slonina clearly not in the first-team picture.

Robert Sanchez ready to fight for Chelsea No. 1 shirt

Sanchez was asked about the No. 1 situation while in the United States with Chelsea. He said: “You never know but at the moment I am training hard.

“Another goalkeeper? I know what I can bring to the team, what I can do and I am positive in myself.”

Petrovic appears to be more likely to leave than the Spaniard – who will hope Maresca shows loyalty over bringing his new signing straight into the starting XI in the league.

“He explains everything really well. He is really involved in training and he makes it simple to understand,” Sanchez said of Blues head coach Maresca.

“We can see exactly what he wants so we can deliver when the time comes.

“Playing with my feet is my game. I feel comfortable with what he wants. It’s totally different and the goalkeeper needs to show personality.

“I speak to him every day a little bit but have not been in his office for half an hour. We need to listen, follow and it’s Maresca’s time and if we get there it will be really, really good.

“If we get to the point where we understand perfectly his style, then it will be beautiful to watch, and with the changing room with these boys we can get into the top four and I believe we can do it.”

