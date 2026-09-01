Manu Kone and Lamine Camara have been linked with replacing Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have finalised a deal with Manchester City to sell Enzo Fernandez, but they are reportedly struggling to replace the centre-midfielder.

The prolonged Fernandez saga is finally heading towards a positive conclusion for Man City, who reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea on deadline day.

Respected reporters Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein reported on Tuesday evening that Man City have struck a deal with Chelsea to sign Fernandez in a joint-record deal worth around £125m.

In recent days, it has been reported that Chelsea were open to selling Fernandez to Man City, provided they could sign a replacement before the transfer window closes. AS Monaco’s Lamine Camara and AS Roma’s Manu Kone have been mooted as their leading targets.

It has been widely reported that Fernandez is keen on the move to Man City to reunite with former boss Enzo Maresca, though Chelsea held firm in negotiations until deadline day.

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However, Chelsea have caved at the final hurdle, with journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that they have felt forced to sell Fernandez without it being certain that they will sign a replacement.

Chelsea to miss out on two targets

Jacobs has also noted that a move for Camara is considered ‘off’ at this stage.

Jacobs explained on X: ‘More on Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea departure. £125m fee, matching the British transfer record.

‘Fernandez’s close relationship with Enzo Maresca was key to the deal. Fernandez made it clear he wanted the move.

‘Chelsea felt they had no choice to sell to protect the club’s interests.

‘Currently not looking likely a new midfielder will arrive. Lamine Camara deal appears off.’

READ MORE: Chelsea learn fate of £38m offer for Liverpool target as Fabrizio Romano makes Enzo Fernandez claim

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, meanwhile, has stated that the Blues have failed with a ‘second offer’ for Camara, who now looks increasingly likely to remain at Monaco.

Hawkins said on X: ‘AS Monaco have rejected Chelsea’s second offer for Lamine Camara — €50m. @RMCsport

‘Monaco do not seem willing to sell the midfielder at this stage.

‘Enzo Fernández, meanwhile, is set to leave Chelsea for Manchester City for €145m including add-ons.’

Regarding Kone, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he will not be joining Chelsea either, with a ‘decision made’.

Romano said on X: ‘AS Roma confirm Manu Koné will stay at the club, decision made overnight and never been in doubt.’

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