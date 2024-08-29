Chelsea dealt Osimhen blow as ‘increased offer’ has rivals ‘optimistic’ with ‘decision’ demanded ‘now’

Chelsea are looking to beat Al-Ahli to Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a blow in the race to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have ‘increased their offer’.

The Premier League giants are the biggest spenders in Europe this summer but they still need to sign a new striker.

Chelsea have been linked with several potential targets but it’s been widely reported that Osimhen is their priority target.

Osimhen has been sensational for Napoli in recent seasons as he has emerged as one of the best strikers playing in Europe. Last term, he grabbed 15 goals in his 25 Serie A appearances.

In previous transfer windows, Osimhen has been priced out of a move away from Napoli and there is a release clause in his contract understood to be worth around £110m.

Despite this, Napoli has been open to negotiating a compromise and they have already secured a replacement as they have invested around £25m to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Osimhen announced before this summer’s window that he wants to leave and he’s been actively pursuing a move elsewhere in recent months.

The Nigeria international has been linked with clubs across Europe but Chelsea and Al-Ahli have been left to battle it out for his signature before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

A report on Thursday morning claimed there is ‘confidence brewing’ at Chelsea that they will win the race to sign Osimhen.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims a spanner has been thrown into the works as Al-Ahli have ‘increased their offer’ and are ‘cautiously optimistic’ about their chances of signing Osimhen.

Jacobs explained: “Al-Ahli cautiously optimistic on Victor Osimhen after positive talks. Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo is now directly involved to try and close the deal.

“Al-Ahli increased their offer on a four-year contract and the total package to Osimhen is now worth around €160m. The proposal contains a release clause.

“Chelsea’s position and offer to Osimhen remains the same. #CFC have stood their ground and stuck to their wage structure.

“Both clubs have put pressure on Osimhen to decide now and not in the final hours of the window. Understand the fixed fee offered to Napoli by Al-Ahli is €68m.”

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has also been mentioned as a potential target and Thomas Frank has confirmed that he will not feature for his side this weekend.

“I can say that Ivan will not play on Saturday,” Frank said during his latest press conference.

“I can say I’m very happy to speak about the players who played last night (against Colchester) or the players who will play tomorrow.

“Ivan is training well, and in good spirits, and I’m happy to (answer) more questions about Ivan the next time we are sitting here.”