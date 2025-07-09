Chelsea decide ‘hijack plan’ in significant Man Utd blow as £45m transfer ‘likely’ to go through

According to reports, a Chelsea “hijack” on Manchester United for a £45m Premier League is “looking likely” during this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd have already missed out on one signing to Chelsea this summer, with Liam Delap opting to reject the Red Devils for the Blues after his new side earned a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Following this heavy blow, United remain in the market for a new striker and have since missed out on Viktor Gyokeres, who is leaning towards a move to Arsenal.

Ruben Amorim‘s side needs upgrades in various positions after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, but Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon are currently their only summer signings.

Man Utd are currently deep in negotiations with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo as they are struggling to meet his reported asking price, while a raid for a new goalkeeper has also been mooted this summer.

This comes after United’s current No.1, Andre Onana, was heavily criticised for his dire performances in 2024/25 as his form fell off a cliff after his positive debut season at Old Trafford.

Onana was a liability last season and United have been linked with several potential replacements, including Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez.

The World Cup winner also had his critics last season, albeit to a lesser extent, and recent reports have indicated that the Villans are open to cashing in on the 32-year-old amid fears that they could breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Martinez is said to be valued at £45m and Man Utd’s hopes of signing the veteran goalkeeper hinge on Onana’s future, with the latter needing to be sold before the Red Devils can move for a new No.1.

This leaves the door open for rivals, with a report from Football Insider claiming Chelsea ‘plan to hijack Man Utd’s move for Martinez’ as they have been ‘put on alert by his availability and could now leap ahead’.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown – who ‘remains very well-connected within the plan – reckons Martinez to Chelsea is “likely”.

He claimed: “Man United can’t afford to sign Martinez while they still have Onana. So that has limited their options massively because it looks like they’re struggling to sell.

“Martinez is a very good goalkeeper, and from what I hear there are a few clubs who have been made aware that he will be available this summer. One of those clubs is Chelsea, who have been looking to strengthen in that position.

“It’s different at Chelsea to Man United, because they’ve got about four goalkeepers but they can go and sign Martinez and worry about what to do with the rest afterwards.

“As things stand, I’d say they’re in a good position to get ahead of United for that deal. The door has been left open so it wouldn’t surprise me to see them make a move.

“United are very much in danger of missing the boat over this one. They’ve held talks but a Chelsea hijack is looking likely.”