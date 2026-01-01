Chelsea have been told to appoint club legend John Terry to replace Enzo Maresca, while the club have decided who will ‘be in charge’ vs Manchester City.

The Blues are searching for a new head coach as they parted ways with Maresca on Thursday morning.

Maresca‘s exit following a string of poor results as his relationship with club chiefs have deteriorated, while he has also been linked with a move to Manchester City to replace Pep Guardiola.

It has subsequently been reported that four managers have been ruled out of the running to replace Maresca, while several outlets have indicated that Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate to be Chelsea’s next head coach.

Chelsea’s next game is on Sunday against Manchester City, so they do not have time to get a new manager in time for this match. Instead, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that U21 coach Calum McFarlane will ‘be in charge’ at the weekend.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Calum McFarlane set to be in charge for Chelsea vs. Manchester City and expected to face the media on Friday.’

As mentioned, Rosenior is likely to replace Maresca, but outspoken presenter and renowned idiot Richard Keys reckons they should appoint Terry.

Apparently, this is because he’s a “Chelsea man to the core”, while he could replicate Frank Lampard’s success at Coventry City as he would have “better tools”.

“If I’m a Chelsea fan I want to see JT given a go,” Keys said on X.

“He’s a Chelsea man to the core – has served time elsewhere & there’s no reason he can’t do what Lampard is doing at Coventry – with better tools.”

“It’s a big shock because rewind three or four weeks ago and we were playing so well against Barcelona. It was so good and fast forward four weeks and form and performances clearly haven’t been good enough,” Terry said on TikTok.

“I think like the squad, the manager is inexperienced himself. It was his first full-time job in the top-flight and he has said how he’s still learning and how he’s got some things wrong at times.

“But I will say there’s always two sides to the story and there’s certainly things behind the scenes that I don’t know about. I just hear rumblings like everyone else does.

“I’m disappointed but there’s still loads to play for this season, Champions League, Carabao Cup, so whoever comes in has a lot to play for. As players you have to get on with it and step up an deal with it.”