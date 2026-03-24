According to reports, Chelsea have ‘only’ one ‘scenario’ in which they will part ways with head coach Liam Rosenior anytime soon.

At the start of this year, Rosenior joined Chelsea to replace former boss Enzo Maresca after he was sacked following a downturn in form and reported clashes with the board.

Rosenior previously did good work at Hull City and Strasbourg, but Chelsea was a huge step up and he likely only got the job because the Ligue Un club are also controlled by BlueCo.

And after a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge, Rosenior has endured a really difficult couple of weeks as his side’s results and performances have declined.

This month, Chelsea have lost five of their seven matches in all competitions. They have lost 8-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain to exit the Champions League and have slipped to sixth in the Premier League.

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Rosenior has only had 19 games in charge of Chelsea, but his side’s disappointing run has fuelled reports suggesting he is already at risk of losing his job.

However, reliable Chelsea correspondent Matt Law has told The Telegraph that this is not the case, with Rosenior’s job said to be ‘safe’ even if his side ‘miss out on the Champions League’

Rosenior is said to be ‘secure’ until next year, with Chelsea chiefs reportedly not intending to have a ‘formal review’ into his job before the end of next season.

However, one ‘scenario’ could lead to him getting sacked sooner.

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The report claims:

‘The only scenario in which that stance could change would be if Chelsea were to implode over the final weeks of the season, but there is no expectation of that happening. ‘While Chelsea’s aim is to qualify for the Champions League, Rosenior’s future does not depend on it and he would not be held solely responsible for missing out, having only taken over in January.’

The report goes on to state that this summer’s transfer window is considered ‘critical’ in Chelsea’s progression, and they ‘will look to sign at least one new central defender and want to add a midfielder and a forward’ and are yet to decide on whether to bring in a new goalkeeper.

However, ex-Chelsea star Wayne Bridge thinks his former side needs to prioritise a new goalkeeper this summer.

“Chelsea have been spoiled with the goalkeepers they’ve had in the past, and I’d probably say they need a goalie. I don’t know who,” Bridge told 10Bet.

“I also think there’s one thing Chelsea need, and that’s a real leader at the back. Thiago Silva going has been a massive miss.

“They probably need a centre-back who’s going to be that leader, lead the team and keep them shored up in defence, which at the moment they don’t really have because they’ve thrown points away.

“As for defenders, It’s really hard to go out and get the best ones. You’ve got the ones at Arsenal — Saliba and Gabriel — who are doing well. I don’t watch too much European football, but you need a good backbone.

“All the teams that go and win the league have a good backbone and a strong centre-back pairing, and it seems harder to come by these days.”

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