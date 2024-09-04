Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea’s updated stance on Victor Osimhen after they missed out on the Galatasaray loanee in the summer.

Two of Chelsea’s transfers were among the 20 most expensive deals in the world during the 2024 summer window, but they still lack a world-class striker.

Osimhen was identified as their top target but they could not get a deal over the line on deadline day.

The Nigeria international was being ushered out of the door by Napoli as their asking price dropped dramatically towards the end of the window amid interest from Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

The prolific striker previously had a £110m release clause in his contract, but Napoli were offering a sizable discount as they looked to cash in on their wantaway forward.

Chelsea made several attempts to sign Osimhen but a deal was not finalised before Friday’s transfer deadline. Subsequently, he may have feared that he would not play for a couple of months, but he secured himself a move elsewhere on Monday as he joined Galatasaray on loan.

This move is incredibly underwhelming, but it is purely a short-term fix as there is a January ‘break clause’ in the deal and his new release clause is worth around £63m.

READ: Osimhen to Man Utd? PL Big Eight ranked on their chances of signing banished Napoli star



Romano claims “Chelsea especially” still “appreciate” Osimhen and could make a move for him in January, but there is a “possible” alternative to consider.

“In one of the surprises of the summer, Victor Osimhen has decided to go to Galatasaray. It’s a straight loan from Napoli for one season, and it was important for there to be two clauses in the deal – one for his release clause at Napoli to be changed to €75m, and another for there to be a break clause for the January transfer window,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Appreciation for Osimhen from top clubs remains, so even though he’s happy to be going to Galatasaray, and it’s a fantastic signing for them, appreciation especially from Chelsea remains.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star Jadon Sancho accused of joining Chelsea for bizarre reason despite making ‘sacrifice’

👉 Chelsea ‘open to Turkey loan’ for £200k-a-week outcast with ‘no prospect’ of return under Maresca

👉 Ranking £338.6m worth of new signings on how excited we are for their debut: Man Utd 2) and 6)

“They tried until the final hour of the summer transfer window to make something happen with Osimhen, so let’s see if they will have the door open to activate the option to negotiate for him again in January, or next summer – at this moment I don’t know.

“Overall it was a really surprising saga – no one was expecting Osimhen to end up at Galatasaray but many things happen with Napoli, Al Ahli, Chelsea…it was a difficult story.

“In the end, Osimhen preferred not to stay four months without professional football at Napoli, and to try a new experience.

“Still, Chelsea’s appreciation remains so let’s see what happens in the future, while there’s also the possibility of other top strikers like Benjamin Sesko being on the market next summer.”