According to reports, Chelsea chiefs have made a decision on whether to sack head coach Enzo Maresca after Saturday’s 3-1 loss against Brighton.

The Blues are on a poor run of form, with their unconvincing 2-1 win over League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup their only victory in their last five games across all competitions.

Maresca is under pressure following back-to-back Premier League defeats against Manchester United and Brighton, with the Blues finishing each game with ten men.

Following this disappointing run, Maresca is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, so their next two games against Benfica and Liverpool could be vital.

Ahead of these games, journalist Matt Law has insisted that Maresca “retains full faith” at Chelsea, with club chiefs arguing that their recent form has been impacted by two “factors”.

“Understand Enzo Maresca retains the full faith of the Chelsea board and sporting directors,” Law said on X.

READ: Amorim sack pay-off ‘eye-watering’ for Man Utd but Chelsea have paid six axed managers more



“No sense of panic over mini-slump particularly after the much bigger slump Maresca and his team recovered from last season.

“Injuries and red cards seen as biggest factor in recent results. Chelsea’s aim remains to finish inside top four and have a run in the cups.”

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, meanwhile, has revealed that Maresca has been set a key “target” for this season, while he will only be “fully evaluated at the end of the season”.

“Chelsea have won only one of their past five games but no-one is hitting the panic button at Stamford Bridge,” Solhekol said.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd in ‘grim ritual’, Wirtz ‘utter sh*te’ for Liverpool, Maresca ‘out now’ and… Glasner to Arsenal?

👉 Chelsea: Shearer drops Maresca sack verdict amid reason behind co-owner entering dressing room

👉 F365’s 3pm Blackout: Liverpool taste their own medicine, Maresca sack, Doku shines again



“The target for Maresca’s side remains qualifying for the Champions League again and challenging for trophies in all the competitions they are playing in this season.

“Maresca – and his players – will be fully evaluated at the end of the season, not in September after six league games. Chelsea are still eight in the table after losing twice and are one win away from the top four. They qualified for the Champions League and won two trophies last season.

“Chelsea believe they have a stronger squad this season and Maresca and his players are still well-placed to build on last season’s successes.

“Maresca has been told the club are fully behind him and there is still all to play for this season.

“This is not the first time Chelsea have experienced a slump under Maresca. Last season they won only two league games between mid-December and the final week of February. Chelsea kept faith with Maresca then and they will do the same again now.”