A new report has revealed Chelsea’s decision on whether to sign Jadon Sancho permanently from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The England international joined Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy for around £25m during last year’s summer transfer window.

Sancho failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund and was sent back to the Bundesliga outfit on loan last season after his fallout with Erik ten Hag.

The winger was reintegrated into Man Utd’s first team during pre-season, but he was consistently linked with a summer exit before Old Trafford club chiefs sanctioned his move to Chelsea.

Sancho benefitted from this fresh start at the start of this campaign as he produced some promising showings, but he has declined in recent months and has been heavily criticised.

The clause in Sancho’s loan ensures his move to Stamford Bridge will become permanent if they finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season, but they could opt out of this deal by paying a £5m penalty fee.

Conflicting reports have emerged on Chelsea’s stance on paying £5m to offload Sancho, but a new report from The Sun claims club chiefs are ‘ready to pay United to back out of their agreement to sign’ him.

The Blues are said to be ‘tracking’ Dortmund star Jamie Gittens with Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk ‘not in Chelsea’s plans’.

Regarding head coach Enzo Maresca’s stance on Sancho, the report explains.

‘Enzo Maresca is working on the likelihood that neither on-loan Sancho nor Ukrainian Mudryk will be available next term.’

‘Forward Christopher Nkunku, who was a target for Bayern Munich in January, also remains likely to be moved on. [Noni] Madueke is another to keep an eye on and could well be allowed to move on should a club come in with the right sort of offer. ‘Chelsea chiefs are ready to pay Manchester United £5m to back out of their agreement to sign one-time England winger Sancho. And the club are still in the dark over the future of Mudryk after he was provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.’

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed his current “information” on Sancho’s situation.

“Let me clarify something on Jadon Sancho, I told you in recent weeks that Chelsea have an obligation to buy for a £25m package,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So that’s an important part of the story, obligation to buy but with a clause worth £5m to basically send the player back to Manchester United in case they decide to not activate the option.

“But what I wanted to mention guys, is that my information on the recent stories about United is that even if Chelsea decide to send the player back to Old Trafford, the plan for Jadon Sancho and United is not to continue together.

“So the priority for Sancho is to stay at Chelsea – he still hopes to stay at Chelsea. In case Chelsea decide the opposite and send the player back to United, the current expectation is not for United and Sancho to continue together.

“It would take something absolutely crazy and completely driven by the coach, by Ruben Amorim, because the management already wanted to sell Sancho one year ago.”