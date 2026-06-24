Chelsea reach decision on selling £75m star to Man City as Enzo Maresca’s first signing

Enzo Maresca left Chelsea in January and is on the verge of becoming Man City manager.

Chelsea have reached a decision on selling Malo Gusto to Manchester City this summer amid reports claiming Enzo Maresca is targeting the right-back as his ‘first signing’ at the Etihad.

Despite often battling Reece James for a place in the Blues starting XI, Gusto started 38 games in all competitions last season.

Around half of those came under Maresca, who left Chelsea in January after telling the BlueCo bosses that he held talks with City which have subsequently led to him being appointed as Pep Guardiola’s successor.

And according to a report from our friends at TEAMtalk earlier this month, Maresca is ‘eyeing’ right-back Gusto as his ‘first signing’ at the Etihad.

Maresca is a ‘huge advocate’ of Gusto’s ability and believes the Frenchman could ‘thrive’ at City.

Maresca also likes Gusto’s versatility, as he can play as a standard right-back, a right wing-back or step into midfield if needed.

City have acted on the interest of their incoming manager by making an ‘enquiry’ after being ‘alerted’ to the fact Gusto might be available for transfer this summer.

The Cityzens are ‘actively exploring’ the capture of a new right-back, and Gusto has emerged as an important target following Maresca’s recommendation.

The report claimed City could face competition from Bayern Munich for the 23-year-old, as the Bavarians have also made an ‘enquiry’ into his situation.

READ MORE: Alonso’s early transfer business signals Chelsea intent that’s great for Palmer but bad for Estevao

‘Valued member of squad’

But now Standard Sport have revealed that Chelsea – who ‘value Gusto at £75m – are ‘not actively looking to sell’ the France international this summer.

Chelsea have sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid for £52m this summer, and Enzo Fernandez could follow him to the Bernabeu, while Romano confirmed the first new signing of the Alonso era on Wednesday.

He wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Marco Palestra to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties.

‘Atalanta to receive package over €55m fee plus sell-on clause, long term deal to Italian talented RWB. Chelsea hijack Inter move and get new talent for Xabi Alonso.’

The Standard report that ‘Palestra’s imminent arrival has raised doubts about Gusto’s future under new manager Xabi Alonso, but the Frenchman is said to remain a valued member of the squad’.

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah has been told he ‘can leave’ the club this summer amid interest from Serie A side Como, while Chelsea prepare a £50m bid for Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix as his replacement at Stamford Bridge.