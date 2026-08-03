The move from Chelsea to Como for Trevoh Chalobah has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who states the defender is ready for Champions League football.

The Blues have signed a number of defenders this summer, in Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Denner, while Valentin Barco and Geovany Quenda can also play in less advanced roles.

Xabi Alonso recently revealed a desire to thin his defensive corps, stating that at centre-back, he wants to drop to four or five options.

That seemingly suggested that Chalobah, along with a few other Blues men, would be surplus to requirements, amid a push for his signature from Como.

Transfer insider Romano has now stated the agreement over a deal to Como is set, with the full package at €36million (£30.8m).

Chelsea also included a sell-on clause, the value of which has not been reported.

Romano also stated that Chalobah wanted to move to Italy and is ready to play Champions League football.

Italy, Fabregas and UCL draws for Chalobah

Per our friends at TEAMtalk, the prospect of playing in Italy and under Cesc Fabregas appealed to Chalobah.

However, negotiations between Chelsea and Como appeared to stutter after the second of the Italian side’s bids (£26million after one of £23million) was turned away.

That was as the Blues valued the Englishman at £30million, and the Italian club have now met the demands.

Chalobah is in line for the fourth Champions League campaign of his career, and the very first in the history of Como, after a historic last season.

They have signed a man who has played in the competition on 17 occasions, including both legs of the quarter-final against Real Madrid in 2022/23.

Como seemingly feel his experience will be invaluable for their first campaign in Europe’s elite club competition.

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