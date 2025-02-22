Former Arsenal star William Gallas has tipped Marc Cucurella to become the “best in the Premier League”, usurping a Liverpool icon of his title.

Cucurella was forced to share left-back responsibilities at Chelsea last season, partially due to injury. This term, he has started more often, with only two of his 23 Premier League appearances not coming from the start.

If he continues progressing at his current rate, Gallas believes that the Spaniard can be the best left-back in the Premier League, taking the title from Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

“Although he isn’t there yet, Marc Cucurella can be the best left-back in the Premier League,” Gallas said.

“He is 26 so I think he has two years to reach his peak, I think at the moment you could still look at Andy Robertson at Liverpool as the left-back to follow but since the Euros, Cucurella has confidence and we’ve seen some really good performances.

“Give him two years and Marc Cucurella could be the best in the Premier League.”

Gallas does feel, though, that the Blues defence is not yet at the level to consistently challenge in the top flight. They are currently sixth, but are within touching distance of the top four.

“Looking at Chelsea’s defence, the bad run of form hasn’t surprised me. Losing again against Brighton just showed me again that they lack leaders,” Gallas said.

“They struggle to defend as a team, there’s a lack of communication, it makes things so difficult to win games when you play against anyone who is organised.”

If Cucurella is to become the best in the league, he’ll need to pull some of the weight that Gallas seemingly feels is required in Chelsea’d defence to make the leap.

