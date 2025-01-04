Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca believes his side “deserved to win” against Crystal Palace but was quick to praise young defender Josh Acheampong.

The Blues dropped more points at Selhurst Park after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half strike cancelled out Cole Palmer’s opener.

Chelsea’s last Premier League win came at home to Brentford on December 15. They have lost two and drawn two since then and are now nine points behind leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand over them.

Maresca’s side dominated possession but only registered one shot on target from 15 attempts, while Palace hit the target six times from 13 shots.

The Chelsea head coach says his players must be “more clinical” and that they “deserved to win the game”.

“It’s a shame because I think we deserved to win the game, we had so many chances,” he said. “We know we have to be clinical otherwise the game is always open and we conceded a goal.

“Sometimes you are going to win at the end, sometimes lose and sometimes draw. We were in control of the ball, lost it and then conceded. If we had been more clinical before the goal was scored then the game could have been finished.

“We had three or four clear chances for 2-0 and to kill the game but at 1-0 they got belief and unfortunately we conceded.

“When you don’t win three or four games it is normal that the rest will come closer to you. In the last four games we have drawn two and lost two so the gap [between the top four] is closer but there are still 18 games to go.”

Maresca also praised youngster Acheampong, who made his first Premier League start at Palace.

“Josh Acheampong was fantastic for us,” Maresca added. “We really trust Josh and it’s just a matter of the right path for him but he will be an important player for the club.”

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho added: “I thought we played quite well and controlled a lot of the game so it was was very frustrating to concede late on. As the manager just said in the dressing room we just have to kill off the game in the second half.

“I think if we got the second goal we would have been more relaxed and they would have come out more and that would have created more space in behind for us. That didn’t happen unfortunately so we just have to learn from it and move on.

“We just have to finish our chances. We still created so many chances in front of goal but it is about getting the end product of it. We are still playing the same football [as in recent weeks], we are still giving 100%. This is what happens in football.

“I am happy, taking things game by game and the coaches have always made me feel welcome. I am just trying to give 100%.”

Sancho added: “It’s very annoying to not get the three points. You have to take your chances and if you don’t it’s never over.

“To concede that goal right at the end is very frustrating. I’m very happy to be improving my football and since day one here I’ve felt good and the staff and players have welcomed me. I just have to show 100% on the pitch.

“There’s still a long way to go this season, today was frustrating but we move on and learn from it.”

