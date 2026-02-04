Former Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is officially the new head coach at Chelsea

According to reports, Chelsea have ‘devised a historic joint offer’ to Real Madrid as they look to replace four unwanted players.

The Blues had a frustrating January transfer window as they failed to sign a new centre-back, having missed out on Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet.

Liam Rosenior‘s squad is packed with up-and-coming talents, though most of their squad are at a similar level and they are lacking quality in certain positions.

This is particularly the case in the goalkeeper, centre-back and striker departments, and they tried to sign a defender in January as they pursued Jacquet.

However, this pursuit proved difficult as Jacquet’s current club, Ligue Un side Rennes, were unwilling to sanction his exit in the winter and the two clubs remained apart on valuation. Chelsea eventually missed out completely as Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign the centre-back for around £55m plus £5m in add-ons in the summer.

Still, this is unlikely to prevent Chelsea from being active in this summer’s transfer market and they are already being linked with potential targets.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are looking to pull off a ‘historic joint’ deal with Real Madrid, with an ‘offer devised’ for Endrick and Nico Paz.

19-year-old Endrick is currently impressing on loan at Ligue Un side Lyon, having grabbed three goals and an assist in his first three appearances. Paz, meanwhile, has been a standout for Serie A side Como and Real Madrid ‘will exercise the €9 million buy-back clause to regain control of the player’ in the coming months.

But Chelsea are reportedly intending to offer 120 million euros (around £103m) to sign Endrick (70 million euros) and Paz (50 million euros) in the summer.

The report also claims that the Blues are pushing for these signings as they are ‘planning to offload Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, Marc Guiu and Liam Palmer.

The report explains: ‘Chelsea are not willing to remain mere spectators and are preparing a €50 million offer for the playmaker [Paz]. The idea is to create a dream attacking midfield where the left-footed player would partner with Cole Palmer and Estevao. Chelsea are planning to offload players like Pedro Neto and Gittens to make room for this new generation of playmakers.

‘Given the uncertainty surrounding his role at the Spanish champions, Chelsea have emerged with a tempting offer of €70 million. The London club needs a target man following the planned departures of young forwards Liam Delap and Spaniard Marc Guiu.’