Chelsea director pushes for ‘smart and affordable’ Premier League star over Victor Osimhen

Chelsea director Paul Winstanley is reportedly pushing the club to sign Ivan Toney over Victor Osimhen.

The Blues have been scouring the transfer market for a new striker to bring to the club in January, with Toney and Osimhen among their top targets.

Osimhen scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last term as Napoli won the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years and he’s followed that up by bagging six goals in eight league outings this term.

The 24-year-old was linked with an exit from Napoli last summer and speculation over his future ramped up following the TikTok debacle earlier this season.

Napoli sporting director Mauro Meluso recently dismissed the chance of any of their top players leaving in the middle of the season, which may be why Chelsea have turned their attention to Toney. Another reason is likely the respective price tags.

While reports suggest Napoli want around £130m for Osimhen, it’s claimed Brentford would listen to offers of £70m for their star man.

According to journalist Simon Phillips (via The Chelsea Chronicle), co-sporting director Winstanley ‘would prefer to sign Toney’, seeing the 27-year-old as the ‘smarter and more afforable option’.

Ben Jacobs claimed earlier this week that Brentford could demand as much as £80m for Toney, which would make a January transfer “difficult” for the Blues, adding that members of Chelsea’s leadership group besides Winstanley are not convinced the Bees striker is the right fit for them.

Former Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge believes Toney to be a “top striker”, and reckons Chelsea would be a good fit for him.

“I would say he will suit Chelsea the most, he could play for Spurs,” Sturridge said on Monday Night Football.

“I’m not sure who needs him most as they all need him. He is a top striker and deserves that opportunity.”

Sturridge’s Sky colleague Jamie Carragher questioned whether Toney could “take Arsenal to the title”.

“Yes he could [join Arsenal] and he is a different type of striker,” the Liverpool legend added.

“Huge fan of his but making jump to a big club and can you not cope with the scrutiny, there’s not that expectation against Brentford.

“No doubt that the quality is there, but take Arsenal to title? Arsenal might need to take that chance if they don’t fix that position and the goalkeeper situation then it’s difficult to overhaul Man City.”

READ MORE: No Henderson, no Phillips, no Kane; let’s see some non-members of Club England