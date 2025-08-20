Chelsea ‘discreet Garnacho offer’ revealed as Blues ‘work to finalise signing’ amid Romano update

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘working to finalise the signing’ of Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho amid a ‘discreet offer’.

Chelsea have looked Garnacho’s most likely destination for months and they remain interested in the flashy winger in the final stages of this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd have made Garnacho available for a transfer after he was heavily criticised for his dire form and attitude during the 2024/25 campaign.

Garnacho had a fallout with Ruben Amorim after he did not start against Spurs in the Europa League final and was reportedly told by the head coach to ‘find a new club’.

United’s academy product is part of the club’s so-called bomb squad and it has been widely reported that his preference is to join Chelsea.

On Tuesday evening, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reiterated that Garnacho desires to sign for Chelsea and he has turned down a move to Bayern Munich.

Romano explained: “My feeling is that Garnacho will go to Chelsea and I maintain my position.

“I can guarantee to you that this deal is advancing. Manchester United and Chelsea are talking. The CEO of Man Utd Omar Berrada has a good relationship with the hierarchy of Chelsea. Conversations are underway over the transfer fee – there is a gap.

“In the last 48 hours, Bayern called Garnacho’s camp but were told: ‘Thanks, but I only want to go to Chelsea.’

“For Garnacho, it’s very clear: he will not go to any other club. Either he goes to Chelsea, or he stays at Man Utd, even if he’s out of the squad. For him, it’s OK. Stay there, train and see what happens.

“We know that his relationship with Man Utd is completely broken, so it’s Chelsea or nothing.”

While Garnacho has given the green light from his side, Chelsea and Man Utd remain apart on the winger’s valuation and this is the main stumbling block for this transfer.

While it’s been suggested that the Red Devils want around £40m for Garnacho, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Chelsea’s ‘discreet offer’ is worth 29 million euros (£25m).

The report explains: